Leading Off: The voice of Christmas — past, present and future — is coming to Lincoln this weekend

"It’s tremendously meaningful," he said. "... This is a homecoming. I still have family in Nebraska. I haven’t seen them in two years."

It's only when you sit back and consider the logistics that you realize what an undertaking a one-man performance of this show really entails. Without costume changes, props or anyone else to at least provide some distinction, Terhune's undertaking has the potential to self-destruct in an abyss of confusion.

Yet he maintains that each character -- from Ebenezer Scrooge to Bob Cratchit to even the most obscure cast member -- has a distinctive voice and a personality that Terhune brings to life.

"It’s an exercise for me to visualize and create every character," he said. "Once I do that, the voices are obvious to me and they just tell me what to say and I do it."

Without special effects or costume changes. Terhune stands on stage in the traditional attire of the 1840s, when Dickens wrote the tale that has stood the test of time.

And in 2021, Dickens' words still provide the roadmap for how one man navigates a story that has so many distinctive voices.