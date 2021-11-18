Leading Off: The voice of Christmas — past, present and future — is coming to Lincoln this weekend

Dick Terhune currently has more than 30 voices inside his head -- all with British accents. Some of them old. A few children among them. And, yes, the ghosts of past, present and future.
"What am I supposed to do?" asked Terhune, the Beatrice native who lived in Lincoln for a decade before moving to New York in search of stage stardom.
Instead, his quest eventually unsilenced the voices.
As an acting career evolved into a job in radio, three hours of windshield time each day while driving from his home in Litchfield, Connecticut, to his New York City workplace, he began believing there had to be a better way.
He'd figured out that the spoken word was his calling card and as technology finally caught up to his new ambition right around the time of the Y2K changeover, he took a leap of faith and built himself a home studio.
Voice acting "became my day job and I never looked back," he said.
He's done countless commercials, video games and audio books -- the most noteworthy being the story of the development and celebrated history of Gatorade -- "It was fascinating," he said. "It's things like that you live for."
But he might be best known for his work for three seasons on the animated series, "Transformers," where he voiced an autobot named Prowl as well as a few other ancillary citizens of Cybertron.
"My job is to seal myself in a soundproof booth and talk to myself all day," He said. "It’s an immense amount of fun."
Just as important, it pays the bills.
And then two years ago, he embarked on a passion project. In the spirit of a handful before him -- Charles Dickens, most notably -- Terhune launched a one-man performance of "A Christmas Carol."
On Friday, he'll return to the Lincoln Community Playhouse for the first of three weekend shows -- the first time he has done "A Christmas Carol" in nearly two years.
Terhune debuted the show in 2019 in Connecticut. Last year, the pandemic kept him from doing it live, but it was livestreamed. On Friday, he'll kick off a modest three-city tour -- Boston and Litchfield, Connecticut, are the others -- in Lincoln.
"It’s tremendously meaningful," he said. "... This is a homecoming. I still have family in Nebraska. I haven’t seen them in two years."
It's only when you sit back and consider the logistics that you realize what an undertaking a one-man performance of this show really entails. Without costume changes, props or anyone else to at least provide some distinction, Terhune's undertaking has the potential to self-destruct in an abyss of confusion.
Yet he maintains that each character -- from Ebenezer Scrooge to Bob Cratchit to even the most obscure cast member -- has a distinctive voice and a personality that Terhune brings to life.
"It’s an exercise for me to visualize and create every character," he said. "Once I do that, the voices are obvious to me and they just tell me what to say and I do it."
Without special effects or costume changes. Terhune stands on stage in the traditional attire of the 1840s, when Dickens wrote the tale that has stood the test of time.
And in 2021, Dickens' words still provide the roadmap for how one man navigates a story that has so many distinctive voices.
"It’s a great story," Terhune said. "It is so well written. Like Shakespeare, where anything you want to know about the characters and their situations is on the page, the same is true with Charles Dickens.
"He makes it so clear that you inevitably make the right choice, the choice he wanted you to make with the characters."
The secret to the one-man performance's success, he adds, is the audience's willingness to buy into what they are hearing -- and seeing on stage.
"You’re creating the story in your head," he said. "Everybody is seeing a different show, but it’s the show they want to see."
And the voices they want to hear.
