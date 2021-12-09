Leading Off: Sisters thrive on Lincoln's Penguin Project stage

Two years ago, Athena Haws, then 14, was "THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OZ," a role she adored because it gave her the opportunity to stand directly behind the stage curtain and speak loudly into the microphone.
"It was fun," she said, hearing her voice "reverberate to all of the audience."
In that moment, Athena, who has autism, was even more great and powerful.
That's the magic of the Penguin Project, which has been empowering special needs children for years. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Penguin Project raises the curtain again Friday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse with a holiday performance of "Elf Junior."
Athena, who goes to school at the Bryan Community Focus Program, is back on stage -- this time as Emily, the wife of Buddy's birth father. An older sister Caroline, 18, is a mentor in the cast.
All of the roles are filled by children with developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment and other neurological disorders. They are joined on stage by their mentors, who stand away, but close enough to lend a hand -- a forgotten line or move to a spot on stage -- if needed.
"This is something we've been doing for four years," said Caroline, a recent Lincoln Southeast graduate. "It's something we can do together, and that makes it special."
Much like the 2003 movie starring Will Farrell as Buddy the elf, "Elf Junior" tell the story of an infant orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
He embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
"She’s a mom who likes her kids and wants to protect them," said Athena, who said she spend most of her time on stage as the mediator between her on-stage husband, Walter, and Buddy.
It's a pretty good role, she said -- maybe not as GREAT AND POWERFUL as her last part, but she could have done a lot worse.
"I'm having a lot of fun," Athena said. "I get to hang out with my friends and play a fun character and sing and dance."
Meanwhile, Caroline will be on stage mentoring Luke Schlicker, who is playing Walter. Schlicker is hearing impaired, which makes communicating a message so much more challenging and yet, more rewarding.
"I knew a little sign language before this," she said. "I know a lot more now. Interacting with him pretty much every day at this point, I have been able to practice and get really good. We communicate well."
There are a few singing lines in the show for Schlicker, and Caroline said she has worked with him on his delivery.
"When you can’t hear, it’s hard to find pitch," she said. "This means a lot to me. … There are a lot of things you do in your day-to-day life that you don’t realize would be impacted if you cannot hear anything. It can make certain things in life more challenging. To be able to do something and really succeed at it can be really cool to watch.
"Being able to help someone really succeed at something is a lot of fun."
