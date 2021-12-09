Leading Off: Sisters thrive on Lincoln's Penguin Project stage

"This is something we've been doing for four years," said Caroline, a recent Lincoln Southeast graduate. "It's something we can do together, and that makes it special."

Much like the 2003 movie starring Will Farrell as Buddy the elf, "Elf Junior" tell the story of an infant orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

He embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

"She’s a mom who likes her kids and wants to protect them," said Athena, who said she spend most of her time on stage as the mediator between her on-stage husband, Walter, and Buddy.

It's a pretty good role, she said -- maybe not as GREAT AND POWERFUL as her last part, but she could have done a lot worse.

"I'm having a lot of fun," Athena said. "I get to hang out with my friends and play a fun character and sing and dance."