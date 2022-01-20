Leading Off: Reluctant summer camper found her true passion and now embraces musical theater

This is a shoutout to every try-hard parent who enrolled their children in a summertime activity on a whim -- on the chance they might actually like it, or, heaven forbid, somehow love it.
It was about five years ago that Carla Tisdale, looking for a wholesome summertime activity for her seventh-grade daughter, signed her up for musical theater camp with Christina Docter at Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln.
"I really did not want to do it," said Jocelyn Tisdale, now a Lincoln High junior. "I was really upset the whole time. … I just said, 'I can’t do this. I’m not made for this.'"
Jocelyn, it turned out, was made for it. She just didn't know it. By summer's end, musical theater would become her passion.
Score one for mom.
Two weeks ago, Tisdale performed in the prestigious showcase of the Nebraska State Thespian Festival at Omaha's Holland Center. The showcase consists of the top 10 performers who auditioned and were selected by a panel of judges. This was her third selection to the annual showcase.
She sang a stirring rendition of "I Will Prevail" from "Wonderland" before hundreds of high school students from all over the state.
"It was so much fun," she said. "I didn’t know if I would make it again, but then I did and I was ecstatic. I got to see people I haven’t seen in over a year and to see them perform was almost as much fun for me.
"I love performing, but I also love seeing my friends succeed, too."
This passion, which began with a summer camp, has blossomed to leading roles in Lincoln Community Playhouse performances -- the most recent being the "Fantasticks" last August -- and an upcoming run as the lead in "Cinderella," Lincoln High's musical, which will raise the curtain on opening night in late February.
Tisdale says she's come a long way in five years, adding that she looks back and realizes she wasn't very good early on at either acting or singing.
"I had my natural voice, but I had to fine tune it over the years," she said. "My acting, if I saw it now, I’d say it wasn’t salvageable. It was horrible. Over the span of all the shows that I have done, I’ve taken small things from other people — inspirations — and used it to become better. I’ve learned so much."
And it's all created a bit of a dilemma for Tisdale, who is enrolled in Lincoln High's International Baccalaureate program and takes her studies very seriously.
Her original college ambition was to enroll in New York University's global liberal studies program, which includes studying abroad for a year and doing an internship in another country.
"I feel like that would really set me up for living life," she said.
But the left side of her brain has been tickled, and she finds herself now considering a double major to include musical theater.
Leading Off: After months of self-evaluation, Lincoln Community Playhouse makes move toward diversity
"I would love to make a living in the theater, but I don’t want to be poor in New York, trying to get by auditioning for shows that don’t work out."
She already works part-time as a barista. The thought of waiting tables or slinging coffee to pay the bills doesn't excite her.
"The uncertainty of theater is really scary," she said. "In this community I feel like I know the directors. I know the roles I'm built for and who I’m up against. I know my boundaries. In a new environment, nothing is guaranteed."
Still, it's been said that those who find jobs they love -- absolutely adore -- will never feel like the daily grind is work. Fortunately, Tisdale doesn't have to make that decision today -- or tomorrow.
For now, she can focus her attention on schoolwork, her stage appearances and spending time with friends.
'It was complicated ': A maternal love inspired Zoolarious headliner Derek Sheen to stand-up stardom
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino