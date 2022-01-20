Leading Off: Reluctant summer camper found her true passion and now embraces musical theater

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is a shoutout to every try-hard parent who enrolled their children in a summertime activity on a whim -- on the chance they might actually like it, or, heaven forbid, somehow love it.

It was about five years ago that Carla Tisdale, looking for a wholesome summertime activity for her seventh-grade daughter, signed her up for musical theater camp with Christina Docter at Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln.

"I really did not want to do it," said Jocelyn Tisdale, now a Lincoln High junior. "I was really upset the whole time. … I just said, 'I can’t do this. I’m not made for this.'"

Jocelyn, it turned out, was made for it. She just didn't know it. By summer's end, musical theater would become her passion.

Score one for mom.

Two weeks ago, Tisdale performed in the prestigious showcase of the Nebraska State Thespian Festival at Omaha's Holland Center. The showcase consists of the top 10 performers who auditioned and were selected by a panel of judges. This was her third selection to the annual showcase.

She sang a stirring rendition of "I Will Prevail" from "Wonderland" before hundreds of high school students from all over the state.