Leading Off: New Flatwater Shakespeare executive director will juggle two big jobs

Marshall Carby was driving westward on I-80, en route to Lincoln -- more specifically, toward the Stables at Wyuka.

It's a drive the Omaha resident will get used to as the thrill of being named the new executive director at Flatwater Shakespeare wanes and he settles into the job later this spring.

But will the commute grow tiresome?

To be fair, the drive between Lincoln and Omaha is traversed by thousands each day in each direction, so this is nothing special. Still, some in charge of hiring him worried about his commute.

Carby could only laugh before offering his own version of what constitutes a brutal daily commute and the effort he was once willing to put forth in his first job after college.

After receiving his master's degree from the University of New Orleans, he was offered an adjunct professorship position to teach one course in nearby Covington, Louisiana.

It was about 50 miles as the crow flies, but about 40 miles of the drive was on a two-lane causeway that crossed Lake Pontchartrain, a huge body of water just north of the Crescent City.

Anybody who has ever had to cross water to get to work is keenly aware that you're one fender bender, blown tire or driver error from being stuck in traffic -- most times for hours.

And given the proximity of Lake Pontchartrain to the Bayou, rest assured there might have been alligators to contend with, too.

"After you drive across Lake Pontchartrain for an entire semester to teach one class as an adjunct, Omaha to Lincoln just seems delightful," Carby said, his laughter as thick as a pot of chicory.

Carby likes his windshield time -- especially when there's something special waiting on the other side of his drive. And he believes that's the case with Flatwater.

There's little doubt the people of Lincoln will quickly warm to him and what he brings to the table. Not even the challenge of wearing two hats figures to pose much of a problem for Carby, who already has a plan for juggling his two jobs.

You see, in the winter and spring, he is the stage manager for the Omaha Symphony, which plays pretty well into Flatwater's season, which runs from the summer to early fall.

"There is hardly any overlap in the producing of shows," he said. "I have tried to design my life where I can be fully focused on productions for both when they are happening."

Carby is qualified for each of his roles. Flatwater gives him the opportunity to draw on his life experiences. He said theater in the park played a big role in his formative years.

"I grew up in Texas and my mother would take me to a show every summer," he said. "It was an integral part of my childhood. It was well before I began to participate in theater. My mother just liked to go to theater in the park and so did I."

A self-described high school "drama nerd," he continued his love for theater in college and received his bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi before moving onto New Orleans and earning a master of fine arts.

He served as the artistic director at the historic Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, North Carolina, before he and wife, Sarah Klocke, relocated to Omaha in 2019.

A week ago, as he drove toward the Stables at Wyuka, his head was filled with ideas for his first summer production. And yet, he wanted to see Flatwater's open-air theater before committing to anything.

"I want to see if the space says anything to me," he said, acknowledging there is already a short list of possible plays for the summer. "I want to see if I can walk in there and see something and decide this is a show that needs to be in this space.

"I want to honor the space properly."

