Leading Off: Lincoln's entertainment venues doing what they can to stay afloat

An older woman walked to the ticket booth of the Lincoln Community Playhouse last month, wanting a pass to see "The Fantasticks."
Not a problem, said Morrie Enders, the Playhouse's executive director, who then informed her she was going to have show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative virus test.
"Really?" she said. "Why?"
The average person would have looked for the hidden camera. Instead, he remained courteous as she looked straight-faced at Enders while waiting for an answer.
As if he needed to explain any of this -- the shutdown, the 15-month exodus from socializing, the take-out orders from restaurants, the vaccinations, the reopening of America and then that damn delta variant, which has seemingly thrown us back to square one -- to anyone.
"We've been closed for the last 18 months," he said.
"You have?"
Apparently, some people really have been living under rocks for the last 20 months.
"We are doing this kind of thing so that we can stay open and do plays while it’s still bad out there in the world," Enders told her.
She than said she wouldn't be showing any proof of vaccination, adding that such things are an infringement on her personal freedoms.
Enders tried. He really did, but after imploring the woman to understand his reasoning and hearing her refusal, he had to refuse service to a would-be customer.
"There was nothing more I could do to help her," he said.
That's what too many business owners and entertainment venue managers are feeling these days. Their best attempts to stay in business are met with resistance from a relative handful.
There is nothing political about this column. I believe in the vaccine and that I am protected of dying a horrible COVID-related death. And at the same time, I trust everyone to make the best decision for themselves regarding the vaccine.
From a purely business standpoint, the venues are just doing all they can to provide peace of mind to both the ticket-buying public and the performers who grace their stages.
No one is telling you to get the vaccine, but if you choose not to, a negative test confirmation sounds like a fair compromise to see a show.
"I thought we were closing down," Enders said, still refusing to believe he's seen the worst of the COVID nightmare. "It still can be the end if we're not careful."
The same mandate -- a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test -- will be in place when the Playhouse presents "Calendar Girls" next weekend, while seating will be limited to 100 people.
"We’re doing a play," he said with excitement. "It's kind of like doing theater in a mine field. We’re doing everything we possibly can to try to do theater, to give that live-theater experience for people, not only for people in the audience but for participants."
Don't forget them in this conundrum. We think about going more than a year without a movie, live music or a show to see. Those are escapes for us.
The performers, on the other hand, have been forced to put their passions on hold indefinitely. Suffice it to say, they are excited to be back.
