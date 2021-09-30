Leading Off: Lincoln's entertainment venues doing what they can to stay afloat

Enders tried. He really did, but after imploring the woman to understand his reasoning and hearing her refusal, he had to refuse service to a would-be customer.

"There was nothing more I could do to help her," he said.

That's what too many business owners and entertainment venue managers are feeling these days. Their best attempts to stay in business are met with resistance from a relative handful.

There is nothing political about this column. I believe in the vaccine and that I am protected of dying a horrible COVID-related death. And at the same time, I trust everyone to make the best decision for themselves regarding the vaccine.

From a purely business standpoint, the venues are just doing all they can to provide peace of mind to both the ticket-buying public and the performers who grace their stages.

No one is telling you to get the vaccine, but if you choose not to, a negative test confirmation sounds like a fair compromise to see a show.

"I thought we were closing down," Enders said, still refusing to believe he's seen the worst of the COVID nightmare. "It still can be the end if we're not careful."