Leading Off: Lincoln North Star embarks on a journey to 'Urinetown'

Imagine a place where water reserves have sunk to the silt and the government responds by placing a tax on the basic daily function of, um, urinating.

Those that pay the tax can pee to their bladder's content up to three times a day. But those who don't -- those scofflaws who opt for the bushes or just won't pony up -- are banished to a place called Urinetown.

Sounds farfetched, doesn't it?

It probably was unfathomable when "Urinetown" — a dystopian satirical musical — debuted on Broadway about two weeks before the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

Today, its message — not to mention its timing — might be called foreboding.

So when Lindsay Masin, the first-year theater director at Lincoln North Star High, was looking for a spring musical, she didn't hesitate when choosing "Urinetown," which opens March 3 and runs through the weekend.

"It’s a story of the power that government can have over people," said Masin, the 31-year-old Lincoln Southeast graduate who finished her schooling and then found her way back to Lincoln after a 2½-year stint in Chicago.

Make no mistake. There's nothing controversial about either Masin or "Urinetown." But like any piece of cultural art worth remembering, it should make you think.

"I picked it because of the world we’re living in today. It doesn’t seem like a far cry to have to pay to go to the bathroom," she said. "This story might make you think about the way the world is run."

So as we figure out the rules of engagement in our postpandemic world, it's perfectly OK to tune out stories of Canadian truckers and mask mandate hysteria to focus on something fun and entertaining.

"It will make you laugh," she said.

Noah Trumble, who last summer played Lurch in Pinewood Performing Arts production of "The Addams Family," plays Bobby Strong, who, guided by love, is urged to follow his heart.

His heart yearns for a place where people are free to pee as "often as they wish, whenever they wish, and with whomever they wish." If that line wasn't in Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," it should have been.

That's all any of us really wants. To be able to pee whenever the urge moves us. It should be a No. 1 priority. Without that, most will become angry — dare we say, pissed off.

Needless to say, Bobby starts a rebellion. And that's where the fun ensues.

Masin knows a thing or two about the theater. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in theater performance from Northwest Missouri State University, she began working as the education director at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

She oversaw the Project Penguin productions that gave special-needs children the chance to shine on stage. She then moved to Chicago to study improvisation and performance at Improv Olympic.

"Improv is more dramatic than comedic," she said. "What I’ve learned is that comedy is the funniest when it’s truthful. We want actors to be believable, we want them to be telling the truth. A lot of where comedy comes from is truthful interaction and relationships."

Those are the lessons Masin tries to impart on her band of student actors each day. High school drama productions are usually a mixed bag of talent. There are a couple with dreams of Broadway, but most are there for a fun activity -- and Masin knows this.

"That's a fun challenge," she said. "What's really great about educational theater is that what one person is struggling with, other people can help them with. We have the seniors who have been through it all and they can help guide the younger students. So, as much as I am teaching, the students are teaching each other."

The cast of 30 -- not counting the stage crew and the orchestra -- have been working hard in rehearsals, Masin said.

"It's a fun group and I hope they are having fun, because I sure am," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

