Leading Off: Lincoln dentist embarks of volunteerism through his ventriloquism

Roger Fisher had no childhood ambition of being the next great ventriloquist -- the next Edgar Bergen. He might have grown up in the era of Howdy Doody, but there was no desire to follow in Buffalo Bob Smith's footsteps.
"It's not like that at all," says Fisher, a semi-retired Lincoln dentist, when explaining his foray into ventriloquism.
Truth be known, Fisher was flipping the channels one night a few years back when he came across "America's Got Talent," the NBC competition, which happened to feature a ventriloquist on that particular show.
He was immediately intrigued.
"I had been thinking about how I could volunteer with something that would be meaningful," said Fisher, 68, who has made a life of public service, be it with his dental practice and the pro bono work he does for Clinic with a Heart or the tennis and basketball coaching he has done over the years. "I wanted to help others by doing something other people aren't doing."
And by helping others, he was thinking of our senior population, which has often been forgotten -- even more in the past couple of years.
And so he looked into it and found an online course that both opened his eyes and tightened his lips to the long-forgotten craft.
Today, he and his team of three -- Teddy the Bear, Don the Donkey and and a fuzzy female named Mary -- are in the midst of a span that has seen them play a number of Lincoln preschools, elementary schools, nursing homes and a even a high school reunion in the days leading up to Christmas.
Thanks to the pandemic, he also has a YouTube channel with more than a thousand members who tune in to his shows, the most recent being a Christmas story that just launched on Tuesday.
"It’s been surprising to see it go this far," he said. "As long as it’s fun for the people and fun for me, I’ll keep doing it."
Even before the pandemic, much of Nebraska's senior population has been left in isolation, he said.
"That's a big reason I did this," Fisher said. "Anytime you can bring back something in their memories, that's a good thing. No one was coming in to talk to them and I wanted to fix that."
And as meaningful as connecting with the graying population has been, there's nothing that compares to looking out into an audience of young children and seeing them escape into a story that's he's telling through his puppets.
"The kids are mesmerized," he said. "You can see their intensity or their imagination and the way they look into things."
About 10 minutes into his 30-minute shows, he said the audience no longer is looking at him. They are looking at Teddy, Mary or Don, who was recently introduced and doesn't yet have a speaking role.
It's probably just as well. Fisher has just two arms and keeping track of his own voice as well as two others has proven to be a gigantic task.
"It can be very challenging at times," he admitted.
There is a script to each show, but the lines are not written down. Nor are the words to the songs or the many directions audience participation might go.
"You have to remember everything and that’s challenging because it’s live," he said. "You actually have four different things going on. You have two team members doing their thing, you doing your own thing and then you have the interaction between all of them. There are a lot of things going on."
Fisher has not yet perfected his craft, but he's getting better each time out. He's a work in progress and the looks on the faces of those watching him keep him coming back.
"In the eyes of the really young, it's like magic," he said. "With some seniors, it's like they went back in time and they had their memories for a moment.
"That's special to me."
