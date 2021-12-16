Leading Off: Lincoln dentist embarks of volunteerism through his ventriloquism

About 10 minutes into his 30-minute shows, he said the audience no longer is looking at him. They are looking at Teddy, Mary or Don, who was recently introduced and doesn't yet have a speaking role.

It's probably just as well. Fisher has just two arms and keeping track of his own voice as well as two others has proven to be a gigantic task.

"It can be very challenging at times," he admitted.

There is a script to each show, but the lines are not written down. Nor are the words to the songs or the many directions audience participation might go.

"You have to remember everything and that’s challenging because it’s live," he said. "You actually have four different things going on. You have two team members doing their thing, you doing your own thing and then you have the interaction between all of them. There are a lot of things going on."

Fisher has not yet perfected his craft, but he's getting better each time out. He's a work in progress and the looks on the faces of those watching him keep him coming back.