Leading Off: Lincoln Community Playhouse presents 'Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters' and creates an inclusive space

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu is a lifelong Nebraskan. She's always known a feeling of isolation -- perhaps subconsciously early on -- and those pangs that come from being surrounded by a peer group that really wasn't like her.

"Being a Black woman in this state is really difficult because you don’t get to find spaces," said Anuh-Ndumu, a Papillion native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December with a marketing degree.

Those spaces she seeks are places of acceptance -- safe harbors where she's surrounded by people of like mind, life experiences and cultural awareness.

We can empathize. We can sympathize. But we cannot truly understand her journey to date. We know that humans are social creatures who crave the affection and attention of others. More important, we seek out those who can relate and understand our hardships and appreciate our triumphs and the hard work required to achieve them.

Without those spaces, the pursuit of happiness becomes increasingly more challenging.

Anuh-Ndumu isn't complaining. Far from it. She's a woman with a positive outlook, an inner peace and a conquer-the-world attitude. And right now, she is celebrating -- rejoicing -- that she's found one of those spaces.

Morrie Enders will never know just what Anuh-Ndumu feels, but he deserves a tip of the hat for listening to the harsh criticism of the past two years and making changes to a system of which he has some control.

On Friday, the Lincoln Community Playhouse curtain will be raised on "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters," a play that has been called the African Cinderella, with a story, cast and production crew that is 100% Black.

"I wanted to be a part of this," said Marie Barrett, a longtime Lincoln resident who is playing the title character. "It is groundbreaking for Lincoln."

It's a next step toward inclusion and Anuh-Ndumu couldn't be more thrilled.

"To be in a production where you can truly, authentically be yourself without having to change the way you speak because everyone around you gets who you are is amazing," she said. "Being able to show that to the community is really important."

What they've learned is that much like with any group of strangers brought together, differing life experiences, genders and generations provide a plethora of perspectives.

That's what has made this interesting, said Kaedyn Campbell, a 23-year-old Nebraska Wesleyan graduate who is making his directing debut at the Playhouse.

"The different perspective and experience that everyone brings has been exciting and an eye-opening experience," he said. "... There is a focus on diversity and inclusivity. It has been an experiment to see if we could do it and I think it’s been a success."

"Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" was originally a children's book illustrated in 1987 by John Steptoe. It takes place in an African village, where the king announces it is time to seek a wife.

Mufaro is a villager who lives with his two daughters, Nyasha and Manyara. The two sisters are opposites in many ways, as Nyasha is seen favorably by the villagers for her kindness while Manyara is bad tempered and bullies her sister whenever their father's back is turned.

Anuh-Ndumu, who grew up as an active member of Papillion's community theater scene, is taking part in her first show in years. She'll play Manyara, which she said has challenged her to play a role so different from her daily self.

"She had the attitude that it’s her against everyone else," Anuh-Ndumu said. "If she’s not on top, it’s not going to work out. She has to push forward. It’s going to be me, me, me."

To channel Manyara, she asked herself why Manyara acted out the way she did and found some commonalities.

"She has some insecurities about being not good enough," she said. "I can relate to that."

So can everyone. Those insecurities are human traits. So are our fears. Ultimately, they're what define us.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.