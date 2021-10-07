Leading Off: Lincoln Community Playhouse play serves as a personal journey for one actress

More important is its resounding message that reinforces body positivity and serves as a reminder that beauty come in all sizes, shapes and ages.

It also stresses that opinions of others really don't matter, that being comfortable in your own skin is essential to happiness. It's only then that you can actually dance like no one is watching -- or not care if they are.

That's how we arrive at Koepke's personal journey -- her mission to overcome the obstacles and pitfalls that hinder all of us.

"I'm not super confident in my everyday life," she said, pointing out how different she is from Celia. "She is a trophy wife, the sexy one who wouldn’t care. She’s happy to do this kind of thing. For me it’s black and white, completely different from what I am as a person."

And while the Playhouse's version of "Calendar Girls" would be rated PG-13, it still takes some courage to get on stage in a state of undress.

Make no mistake, the cast will be covered, and props will be used to give the illusion of nudity, while also providing some brevity.