Leading Off: Lincoln CEO finds her way back to the stage

Kylie Ensrud knew she'd find her way back to the stage someday -- that the daily grind of running a business and raising children would wane more than enough for her to return to what she once thought would be her life's calling.

It's funny how life, reality, really -- from career to love to family -- can alter plans. It's sad how it often puts an end to dreams.

Ensrud, 39, a Kearney native who estimates she's been in more than 200 productions since the age of 14, now successfully runs her own human resources company.

It comes with its own rewards and challenges, given the reality of Nebraska's low unemployment rate and threadbare stable of those in need of jobs.

She's good at what she does. Still, most days there aren't adoring fans and standing ovations. But make no mistake: she has no regrets.

She's a wife to Jason Ensrud, the director of sports medicine at Nebraska Wesleyan. She's the mother of two teens. And she's the CEO of Lincoln-based Culture Acceleration Group.

And on Thursday when she gets back on stage to co-star in "Why Do Fools Fall in Love," at TADA Theater, 701 P St., she will experience a feeling of fulfillment.

"It’s definitely a way to bring joy to my life as a performer," she said. "It’s an outlet to express myself, to process emotions and give back to the community in a positive way that is different from my day job.

"It feels good to provide entertainment for others and give them something to focus on and laugh and smile about for that two hours."

If You Go Why Do Fools Fall in Love Where: TADA Theater, 701 P St. When: Thursday through Feb. 27 (check website for show dates and times). COVID mandates: All patrons must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theater (photos on phones of cards are fine) and are required to wear a mask during the mainstage production. Tickets: tadaproductions.info

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" is a life-affirming story of friendship -- especially in the midst of personal struggles -- that's set in the early 1960s and centers around four young women, most notably Millie at her impromptu bachelorette party thrown by her best friends.

Catherine Bobst, Ensrud, Cris Rook and Elysia Arntzen star in the production, which features plenty of recognizable music from that era.

Ensrud plays the role of Sally, a voice of reason who isn't so far removed from the woman bringing her persona to life. In the real world, she could have worked in human resources, too.

Sally "does not have rose-colored glasses on," Ensrud said. "She sees the world from a realistic standpoint. She’s very independent. There are components and complexities to her that I’ve really had to lean in and study to bring that authenticity to her character."

Bob Rook, TADA's artistic director, said someone with Ensrud's experience is vital for this role.

"Sally is really a hard role to play because she has to have some edge to her, but she still has to be likable," he said. "Kylie brings that balance to the character."

That's the part of the craft Ensrud learned when she became a vocal performance and musical theater major at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield.

"I always thought I was going to do musical theater (for a living)," she said. "It’s all I ever focused on and wanted to do. It’s really what I spent most of my young years doing. Along the way, I guess I got sidetracked with life a little bit."

She and Jason moved to Lincoln 16 years ago. She viewed Lincoln's community theater landscape from afar, making charitable contributions to TADA, but didn't take part in a show until last summer when she sang at TADA Stock, the outdoor show held at The Mill at Telegraph.

With her children now old enough to begin fending for themselves in more ways, time was freed for her to begin auditioning for roles.

"I had the chance to jump back in and knew this is what I wanted to do," she said.

Being a part of TADA's season-opening show is meaningful to Ensrud, a role she hopes will be the start of something more frequent.

"It’s just such a good way to escape," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.