Leading off: Larry the Cable Guy will continue to give back — this time to the Lied

The Lied is a treasure. Most wouldn't truly appreciate it until it is gone. And, like many of Lincoln's clubs and theaters, it took a financial hit during more than a year of pandemic-caused inactivity.

His gesture should be met with an outpouring of gratitude from everyone in Lincoln. This is a place where the arts -- from music to theater to paintings and sculptures -- are embraced and appreciated.

Unfortunately, social media platforms have been actively condemning the Lied and anyone who attends the show because Whitney supported an anti-mask campaign that included an attempted recall of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

We live in the most politically polarized times ever. We've lost the ability to openly debate real-life issues because we've lost the ability to respectfully listen to someone else. Instead, the winner of an argument, too often, is deemed to be the loudest voice in the room.

The pandemic has divided the world. Most people have dug in their heels on the subject.

You may not agree with Larry the Cable Guy's politics, but his unconditional offer to raise money for a place that matters to him should be celebrated, not shunned.