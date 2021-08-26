 Skip to main content
Leading off: Larry the Cable Guy will continue to give back — this time to the Lied
Leading off: Larry the Cable Guy will continue to give back — this time to the Lied

Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy tells a joke about the cold weather at a March 2019 Pinnacle Bank Arena show. He'll perform a benefit show for the Lied Center for Performing Arts in October.

 Journal Star file photo

Larry the Cable Guy is giving back -- or at least is trying to do so.

That's nothing new. He did the same thing a couple of years ago by giving back to his home state after epic floods caused so much destruction.

In fact, in two years, the Git-R-Done Foundation has given away millions of dollars, often working behind the scenes to support causes like Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, among others.

In short, Dan Whitney, more commonly known as his comedic alter ego, Larry the Cable Guy, has been a godsend to Nebraska.

But sadly, we've reached that awkward confluence where the arts and politics are playing in the same backyard.

One man's best effort to give back to his town is being met with a stern "take your show elsewhere, you bastard."

How silly is that?

You may not agree with Cable Guy's brand of comedy or his politics, which, like much of Nebraska, is painted a deep shade of Husker Red.

However, when a small sector of the arts community is shunning his October show that will benefit the Lied Center for Performing Arts, it should cause everyone to take a deep breath. The time for everyone -- liberals and conservatives alike -- to drop the outrage is long overdue.

The Lied is a treasure. Most wouldn't truly appreciate it until it is gone. And, like many of Lincoln's clubs and theaters, it took a financial hit during more than a year of pandemic-caused inactivity. 

His gesture should be met with an outpouring of gratitude from everyone in Lincoln. This is a place where the arts -- from music to theater to paintings and sculptures -- are embraced and appreciated.

Unfortunately, social media platforms have been actively condemning the Lied and anyone who attends the show because Whitney supported an anti-mask campaign that included an attempted recall of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

We live in the most politically polarized times ever. We've lost the ability to openly debate real-life issues because we've lost the ability to respectfully listen to someone else. Instead, the winner of an argument, too often, is deemed to be the loudest voice in the room.

The pandemic has divided the world. Most people have dug in their heels on the subject. 

You may not agree with Larry the Cable Guy's politics, but his unconditional offer to raise money for a place that matters to him should be celebrated, not shunned.

Here's the best advice I can provide on this subject: If you want to go to his Oct. 7 show at the Lied, by all means, do so. And the cost of your ticket will support a great cause.

However, if for whatever reason, you stay away, that's your decision. Just do so quietly -- without judgment or castigation for the decisions others make.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

