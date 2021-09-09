Leading Off: Jim Gordon's laughter won't soon be forgotten in Lincoln theater

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I never officially met Jim Gordon, but after reading his obituary -- a witty and well-written piece that made me wish I could write like that -- I'm certain that our paths did cross.

He was that guy, seemingly right behind me at every TADA Theatre event I attended, who laughed harder than anyone -- that guy who too many people quickly pass off as THAT GUY.

And after you realized his laughter is genuine, you began to understand he is that guy we all long to be.

Whatever he did was done with the confidence of a 4-year-old in a Batman costume. He danced as if there was no one watching, loved unabashedly and laughed without apology because he was genuinely tickled -- and more importantly, happy.

There was nothing artificial about his zest for life. It was authentic. And, as a result, everyone who met him thought he was the best.

Not officially meeting him was my loss.

Gordon died last week, three days short of his 75th birthday, and the tributes began pouring in from all over. He was a lawyer, philanthropist and, with the exception of those few years spent in Vietnam defending America's honor, a fixture in Lincoln.