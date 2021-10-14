Leading Off: From SoCal to Broadway — and now Lincoln — Hogeland describes her journey

If it was just about practicing and honing a skill-set, everyone would be doing it. Making it in any specialized profession -- be it athletics, acting, singing or, hell, even writing -- requires so much more than just talent. Getting a foot in the door, being granted an opportunity, is three-quarters of battle.

“You can be an incredible dancer and never really make it,” she said. “You can be an incredible painter and never make it. Van Gogh wasn’t well-known until he was dead. I have a lot of friends who are on their fifth Broadway contract and they are amazing and I have a lot of friends who are also amazing and have been here for 10 years and haven’t booked anything because there is a little bit of luck involved to this.”

She was cast in an off-Broadway production of "Heathers," before landing a role in the touring production of "Kinky Boots," which brought her to Omaha a few years back. And when she was cast in "Frozen," she had officially arrived on Broadway.

But she knocked on a lot of doors and had many slammed in her face before those roles were earned. Much of the rejection had nothing to do with her ability, she said.