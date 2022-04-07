Leading Off: Former Nebraska Wesleyan president pens a play about the horrors of the past

Inspiration strikes when — and often where — we least expect it.

In the case of Fred Ohles, it struck about five years ago in the tiny town of Dexter, Iowa, population 606, and came courtesy of what was called the state's best hamburger.

The burger, by the way, lived up to its billing.

When Ohles, now retired, was still the president at Nebraska Wesleyan, he attended a workshop in the Quad Cities with a handful of his administration in 2017.

On the ride home, the hunger pangs hit and he searched his phone for a place to eat. Dexter, Iowa — about an hour west of Des Moines — was home to a place called the Rusty Duck Tavern, which boasted Iowa's best burger.

Ohles was sold. It was just off the interstate in a one-street town — just an innocuous spot on the map that made Ohles want to know more about it.

So when he got home, he cranked up the Google machine and learned that the Barrow gang — led by infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde — actually camped in an abandoned amusement park just north of Dexter in the midst of their crime spree in July 1933.

He did a little more digging and found that the only Barrow who lived to see old age was a woman named Blanche Barrow-Fletcher, the wife of Clyde's older brother.

Her life was saved when she pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to commit murder — a crime she didn't commit but had witnessed — and actually spent 5½ years in the Missouri State Penitentiary for Women in her early 20s.

A seed was planted.

For the next 18 months, Ohles did nothing with his newfound knowledge — "It sat in my head until I retired," he said. "It festered there in a good way."

And when he was ready, he put pen to paper, so to speak. He began writing a play through the eyes of 77-year-old Blanche Barrow, who was living a gloriously mundane life of baking and bingo.

Set in the 1980s, she was in the twilight of her life and seemingly at peace with where she is. But below the surface so much more was at play — at least in Ohles' mind.

Blanche Barrow was a real person, but her story was pure historical fiction — written for the stage as Ohles imagines her life might have unfolded.

"She has buried all of the past for decades," said Ohles, who also creates a weekly crossword puzzle that runs in the Journal Star.

The past, he surmises, often has a life of its own. Like a bug bite, scratching it only makes it itch more. So when a newspaper reporter discovers a familiar name and does a little scratching, he finds himself on the trail to her troubled past.

And when the teenage girl next door comes over and tells Blanche about the sleepover she had the night before — and about the movie she and her friends watched called "Bonnie and Clyde" — an innocent attempt at conversation suddenly causes those memories to resurface.

"All the stuff wells up again," he said. "That’s the point of the play. What do you do when all the stuff wells up again?"

Ohles has spent the last three years writing — and rewriting this project. It's bound in a three-ring binder, and each page of his latest draft has a passage that is circled — indicating that some honing and a tweak or two are still required.

He's had it read by peer groups twice and has endured the feedback. Now he's on the cusp of it being ready for someone to take it the rest of the way to a stage production.

That's the endgame, but for now, the process has provided Ohles with the necessary sugar high.

He's run the gamut of emotions — from pride and exhilaration to frustration and anxiety to the bond you might feel for something to which you've created and are charged with bringing to life.

Maybe this is what a mother feels in the nine-month process of being pregnant. Perhaps that's overly dramatic. Still, it might begin to explain how Ohles said there have been times he's read one of Blanche's lines and has been moved to tears.

That's a telltale sign he is fully invested.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

