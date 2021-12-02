Leading Off: Crumpet the elf coming to Lincoln and ready to stay for a while

“I’ve always loved David Sedaris stuff in the more literary sense. … I find it very intelligent and very funny,” Witte said. “When you go to dramatize it and put it on stage, you find opportunities to do other characterizations, to give voice to some of the people that he sees and meets in Santaland. That provides a lot of variety to the show.”

He'll officially play Crumpet the elf, but he will do the voices of many of the people who visit Macy’s that day. It’s a role that has tested Witte’s versatility and validated his love for both acting and the choice he made a decade ago to stay in Lincoln.

After graduating from Doane University with English and theater degrees, Witte joined the Theater of the American West in Republican City, where he learned the art of set design.

He appeared in more than 100 productions there and then by happenstance, paid a trip to Lincoln to visit friends that changed his life. For any number of reasons -- love included -- he never left.

“I thought this might be the place to stop on the way to some other regional theater or possibly on the way to grad school,” he said. “I ended up having a lot of work, both as a freelance designer and doing some acting.”