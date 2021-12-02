Leading Off: Crumpet the elf coming to Lincoln and ready to stay for a while

Lincoln was supposed to be a pit stop, merely a place to stop, regroup and recharge amongst friends before heading for the next stop -- a big city with bright lights and the allure of stardom.
Lincoln was never intended to be Dustin Witte’s destination. Yet, 13 years later, he’s still here. It’s become his home.
“I planted roots in Lincoln without ever expecting to,” says the 38-year-old Kearney native.
Life really is what happens while you’re busy making other plans.
Witte’s journey is proof of that, while his current stage role is yet another reminder that we control nothing, that we are at the mercy of a greater force that has the potential to throw a pie in the face of the guy with the audacity to make a schedule.
In a perfect world, “Santaland Diaries” would today be a memory. It would have run last year and provided a big red bow on TADA Production’s 20th season. Maybe Bob Rook would have brought it back this month for an encore holiday performance. That sounds like a Bob thing to do.
Instead, the TADA Theatre curtain will finally be raised on the one-man production Thursday after a couple of pandemic-caused cancellations and full agreement that this is a production that has spent way too much time in the planning stages.
“We finally have a concrete deadline of an opening night,” Witte said. “It feels like a great reward for putting in the work, for staying the course. Getting to actually share it with an audience energizes me.”
“Santaland Diaries” is based on an essay by David Sedaris. It is the humorous account of his stint working as a Christmas elf in Santaland at a Macy’s department store. Sedaris first read the essay in 1992 on National Public Radio and took it on the late-night television tour.
“I knew when I heard him read it on (David) Letterman’s show, that I wanted to do that play,” Rook said. “It really is a lot of fun.”
But make no mistake, this isn’t your grandmother’s trip to visit Santa at the mall. It’s loaded with innuendo, adult situations and dark comedy. Parental guidance is advised.
“I’ve always loved David Sedaris stuff in the more literary sense. … I find it very intelligent and very funny,” Witte said. “When you go to dramatize it and put it on stage, you find opportunities to do other characterizations, to give voice to some of the people that he sees and meets in Santaland. That provides a lot of variety to the show.”
He'll officially play Crumpet the elf, but he will do the voices of many of the people who visit Macy’s that day. It’s a role that has tested Witte’s versatility and validated his love for both acting and the choice he made a decade ago to stay in Lincoln.
After graduating from Doane University with English and theater degrees, Witte joined the Theater of the American West in Republican City, where he learned the art of set design.
He appeared in more than 100 productions there and then by happenstance, paid a trip to Lincoln to visit friends that changed his life. For any number of reasons -- love included -- he never left.
“I thought this might be the place to stop on the way to some other regional theater or possibly on the way to grad school,” he said. “I ended up having a lot of work, both as a freelance designer and doing some acting.”
He and his former partner then founded OmniArts Nebraska, a small production company, and the jobs and acting opportunities kept coming.
“Things just took shape here,” he said. "This is home."
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Bad Seed: Mead's fight against a toxic ethanol plant
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Lincoln Airport
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino