Leading Off: After months of self-evaluation, Lincoln Community Playhouse makes move toward diversity

Talk is cheap. So are tweets and social media posts.
Never was that more apparent to Morrie Enders, executive director of Lincoln Community Playhouse, then in the days following George Floyd's death in May 2020 in Minneapolis.
As protests arose nationwide, Enders said he showed online support for the Black Lives Matter movement. No surprise there. Most people know right from wrong. Furthermore, theater people, he said, tend to naturally lean on the side of equity and social justice.
With his Facebook post, Enders thought he was showing his allegiance for the BLM movement. His conviction was strong. His commitment was unwavering. And his words left no doubt about his beliefs.
And then he read the comments.
Suddenly, his words rang hollow.
"There were many comments from people of color that said, 'this is all great, show us a picture of your board of directors. This is great, show us a picture of your staff. This is great, show us a picture of the last three seasons of shows that you’ve picked,'" he said. "The idea being that words are nothing unless they are followed by action."
We like to consider Lincoln a safe harbor of tolerance and acceptance, but when you dig a little at many of its institutions and so-called safe spaces, three words can often be used to describe the people who oversee them: Male, pale and frail.
No one should ever accuse the Lincoln Community Playhouse -- or any local organization committed to the arts -- as purveyors of racism or exclusion, but it was hard to argue with the facts that they could -- and needed to -- do more.
"It was a wake-up call for me," he said.
"It made us do a self-evaluation. The Playhouse is lacking in diversity and inclusion. As much as I like to think that we are a warm, fuzzy place and one of the good places, it was kind of a slap in face – cold water in the face – to (realize) we’re not following our good intentions with actual action."
In the 19 months since Floyd's death, the Playhouse has added women and people of color to its board of directors. It has made strides and a substantial financial commitment through grants and corporate donations to diversifying its talent pool and production teams.
And in March, the Playhouse will show once and for all that talking the talk includes walking the walk when it rolls out "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale," its first production made solely by people of color.
The actors will be Black -- and so will everyone involved from the director to the production, costume and set-design teams.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Playhouse will conduct auditions for 13 parts in the cast. All of them were written for Black actors.
Actors should bring a prepared song (32 measures) which can be Broadway, pop, church, or school music. An accompanist will be available, so actors are asked to bring music with them. There will be readings from the script and a dance audition.
"... It’s important because our name has 'Community' in the title. It would be a lie to call ourselves the Lincoln Community Playhouse unless we were truly a playhouse for everyone," Enders said.
"Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters," has been called the African Cinderella. It was originally published as a children's picture book in 1987 by John Steptoe and later was adapted to the stage by Karen Abbott.
The story centers around an African village and a king's interest in marrying. He asks the villagers to bring forth suitable candidates, which includes Mufaro's two daughters, both of whom are attractive but vastly different when it comes to the way they treat others.
"It's a story of how beauty is measured both inside and out," Enders said.
It's also a story that should resonate in Lincoln for years to come.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino