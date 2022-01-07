Leading Off: After months of self-evaluation, Lincoln Community Playhouse makes move toward diversity

No one should ever accuse the Lincoln Community Playhouse -- or any local organization committed to the arts -- as purveyors of racism or exclusion, but it was hard to argue with the facts that they could -- and needed to -- do more.

"It was a wake-up call for me," he said.

"It made us do a self-evaluation. The Playhouse is lacking in diversity and inclusion. As much as I like to think that we are a warm, fuzzy place and one of the good places, it was kind of a slap in face – cold water in the face – to (realize) we’re not following our good intentions with actual action."

In the 19 months since Floyd's death, the Playhouse has added women and people of color to its board of directors. It has made strides and a substantial financial commitment through grants and corporate donations to diversifying its talent pool and production teams.

And in March, the Playhouse will show once and for all that talking the talk includes walking the walk when it rolls out "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale," its first production made solely by people of color.

The actors will be Black -- and so will everyone involved from the director to the production, costume and set-design teams.