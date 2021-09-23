Leading Off: A new spin on Shakespeare in Lincoln is really nothing new

Creativity has been described as intelligence having fun, while innovation is merely finding a better way of doing something.
Creativity sounds way more cool, right? Still, why -- after thousands of movies have been made and millions of pieces (featuring jillions of words) have been published -- does creativity always seem to emerge through William Shakespeare?
Several centuries later, Shakespeare remains our cultural base, our foundation, even if for many of us it's at best an undercover love. Consider that only 1 in 8 Americans today recognizes the words, "to be or not to be."
One in 8. That means I've lost 87.5% of you after three paragraphs. No judgment here. Reading his work is a heavy lift. The “thees” and “thous” are the connective tissue of Old English and leave most of us wondering what the man was trying to say.
It's only when it's translated to us that we begin to understand his brilliance, his wit and his humor. And it's usually then that we realize we've been exposed to him countless times before, that Shakespeare is not so foreign to us at all. He's been the inspiration to so many well-known plays and movies -- “West Side Story” and “10 Things I Hate About You,” for example.
He still matters, says Summer Lukasiewicz, the soon-to-be-outgoing executive director of the Flatwater Shakespeare Co., which on Thursday showed Shakespeare's adaptability to the modern world with five original one-act plays performed in the open air of the Innovation Campus courtyard.
"Unshaken" called on playwrights to use Shakespeare as their inspiration in creating original contemporary works that were performed over the last two weeks in an easy-to-digest two-hour presentation.
"It’s really helped me to understand why we still do Shakespeare," said Lukasiewicz, who obviously needed little convincing of that fact. "We can look at it with new eyes and interpret it in new ways. I think we should try to continue to see it in new ways and different interpretations.
"I think that malleability is the only reason he has really stuck around for four centuries."
In March, Flatwater Shakespeare announced the program, inviting anyone to submit an original work by the May deadline. Eleven aspiring playwrights -- from Broken Bow to Chicago -- submitted entries and the top five were chosen by a selection committee in June.
"I was absolutely blown away by the creativity," she said. "There is no overlap in these five pieces. They are inspired by different plays from Shakespeare."
The five playwrights selected were
* Lisa Hajda, "Seven Acts of a Shakespeare-Lover's Life"
* Hannah Clark, "The Idea of Actium"
* Dee Ryan, "Broadguess"
* Paul Shaw, "Troilus and Cressida: The Musical"
* Sarah Lynn Brown, "Feminine Findings"
Each was a part of the production process, which began in June with casting, rehearsals and rewrites. What was presented on Thursday might become an annual event.
It might be Lukasiewicz's final act -- her legacy -- in a three-year run that saw Flatwater overcome the challenges of a pandemic to entertain a small but loyal following in Lincoln, and like its namesake, remain relevant.
"I'm very hopeful this will continue in the future," she said. "As I recently told somebody, to quote Ecclesiastes, 'there is nothing new under the sun.'
"But this is an opportunity to look with new eyes at the same old stories."
Those new eyes, that new creativity and innovation, are what keep Shakespeare alive today.
