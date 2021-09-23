Leading Off: A new spin on Shakespeare in Lincoln is really nothing new

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Creativity has been described as intelligence having fun, while innovation is merely finding a better way of doing something.

Creativity sounds way more cool, right? Still, why -- after thousands of movies have been made and millions of pieces (featuring jillions of words) have been published -- does creativity always seem to emerge through William Shakespeare?

Several centuries later, Shakespeare remains our cultural base, our foundation, even if for many of us it's at best an undercover love. Consider that only 1 in 8 Americans today recognizes the words, "to be or not to be."

One in 8. That means I've lost 87.5% of you after three paragraphs. No judgment here. Reading his work is a heavy lift. The “thees” and “thous” are the connective tissue of Old English and leave most of us wondering what the man was trying to say.

It's only when it's translated to us that we begin to understand his brilliance, his wit and his humor. And it's usually then that we realize we've been exposed to him countless times before, that Shakespeare is not so foreign to us at all. He's been the inspiration to so many well-known plays and movies -- “West Side Story” and “10 Things I Hate About You,” for example.