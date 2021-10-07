Larry the Cable Guy offers virus jokes and heartfelt thanks in Lied benefit show

"It's only comedy," the Cable Guy sung in full-throated opera style after a quip about Bill Clinton's sex life prompted groans before a wave of laughter. "It's only jokes."

The only thing that seemed to be off limits for Larry was the Lied Center itself — aside from a sarcastic "thank you" for its hard work in preparing "beautiful stage decorations" that included only speakers, a microphone and a stool.

"I mean, this is too much, really," the Cable Guy said. "You didn't have to go to all this trouble."

For the most part, when he addressed the Lied Center, he seemed to do so as Whitney, the 58-year-old native son of Nebraska whose daughter had danced on the very stage he spoke from, he said.

"The Lied — thank you," he said. "This is all for the Lied. This is an unbelievable place. ... Make sure you support these guys. And let me just say this: the arts aren't just for all kinds of stuffy people. The arts are for everybody."

In the closing minutes of the show, Whitney stepped out of character and took questions from the audience, describing his time on "The Masked Singer," his golf game, the Huskers and, of course, politics.

"When are you gonna run for office?" an audience member shouted.