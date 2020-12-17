L. Kent Wolgamott: Time slipping away to save music venues

“I think we all know that you can't go stand in a mosh pit in the middle of a pandemic,” Klobuchar said at the Senate Commerce Committee subcommittee hearing. “I think you know you can't sit elbow to elbow in a small theater, whether it is in a big city or a little town.

“So many of these venues are literally the heart of our communities. They are the place people go. ... We do not want to be the Congress that lets the music die. We don't want this to be the year that we let our cultural icons die.”

Klobuchar also told Variety magazine after the hearing that she’s confident something like the Save Our Stages Act will be included in the $900 billion Senate package and will survive the conference committee when the Senate and House of Representatives bills are reconciled to create the final bill that will be sent to President Donald Trump for approval.

In part, Klobuchar said, that’s because saving the venues and helping the stricken touring industry, from musicians and crew to lighting companies and booking agencies, has bipartisan support — as was in evidence when Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., spoke out strongly for several measures designed to help save the industry at Monday’s hearing.