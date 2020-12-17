L. Kent Wolgamott: Time slipping away to save music venues

The clock is ticking for a live-music industry that’s struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
If Congress fails to include funds specifically directed to aid independent live music venues in the coronavirus relief package, up to 90% of those venues could close for good within weeks.
That figure comes from the National Independent Venue Association, a group of more than 3,000 venues, promoters and festivals put together in March to lobby Congress for pandemic relief. Lincoln members are 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley, Bourbon Theatre, Duffy’s Tavern, Lied Center for Performing Arts and Lincoln Calling Music Festival.
It seemed for months that Congress' failure to pass a second pandemic-relief package this year had doomed the clubs, theaters and halls — along with the associated concert industries, like lighting, merchandise, busing and trucking.
But a relief plan has been discussed this week. In addition, the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide more than $9 billion in pandemic relief for independent venues and promoters, got a hearing Tuesday.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who sponsored the act along with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, acknowledged that Congress understands why relief is needed for the live-music industry, arguably the sector of the economy hardest hit by the pandemic.
“I think we all know that you can't go stand in a mosh pit in the middle of a pandemic,” Klobuchar said at the Senate Commerce Committee subcommittee hearing. “I think you know you can't sit elbow to elbow in a small theater, whether it is in a big city or a little town.
“So many of these venues are literally the heart of our communities. They are the place people go. ... We do not want to be the Congress that lets the music die. We don't want this to be the year that we let our cultural icons die.”
Klobuchar also told Variety magazine after the hearing that she’s confident something like the Save Our Stages Act will be included in the $900 billion Senate package and will survive the conference committee when the Senate and House of Representatives bills are reconciled to create the final bill that will be sent to President Donald Trump for approval.
In part, Klobuchar said, that’s because saving the venues and helping the stricken touring industry, from musicians and crew to lighting companies and booking agencies, has bipartisan support — as was in evidence when Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., spoke out strongly for several measures designed to help save the industry at Monday’s hearing.
More than 200 emails sent to Congress urging passage of the Save Our Stages Act and a letter signed by 600 prominent musicians also have helped create support in the Senate for relief.
Klobuchar noted that the proposed $9 billion would be just 1% of the overall package — a lot of money, but comparatively a drop in the bucket, and a very important drop in the bucket.
Witnesses at the hearing reiterated facts and predictions that have become the industry view of the pandemic.
The cold reality is that even with the introduction of vaccines, touring won’t resume on a large scale until late spring at the earliest — and most of those shows will take place outside.
Indoor tours, especially at the largest venues, like Pinnacle Bank Arena, aren't expected to return until fall.
That alone leaves the industry in a very precarious position, creating dire estimates like that delivered by Michael Strickland, owner of Bandit Lites, on Tuesday: “Thirty percent of the industry is gone now, and if nothing is done by February, 60% will be gone.”
It will take years for the industry to recover from a 60% drop and even longer if 90% of venues close their doors.
