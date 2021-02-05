 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L. Kent Wolgamott: Lucky for Lincoln, Lied Center is presenting impressive spring lineup
View Comments
editor's pick
ON THE BEAT

L. Kent Wolgamott: Lucky for Lincoln, Lied Center is presenting impressive spring lineup

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln is fortunate to have the Lied Center for Performing Arts at any time, but never more so than during the pandemic.

While other theaters and performing arts centers have been shuttered since March, Lied held a handful of shows in the fall and, on Feb. 20, will begin an 18-event spring season with in-person audiences for most of the shows.

It’s hard to overstate just how rare a season this will be — it could turn out to be the most extensive anywhere in the country. And it’s a high-quality lineup, not a we’ll-take-anything-out-there affair.

Lincoln theater stage to reopen Feb. 5 with an extended performance of 'Nunsense'

Credit Lied Executive Director Bill Stephan and Associate Director of Marketing and Patron Development Matthew Boring for finding artists who wanted to play and could safely make their way to and from Lincoln.

And add the Lied events staff, led by Mark Moore, for coming up with a socially distanced seating plan, alterations to the building (touchless restrooms) and in-show procedures (no intermission) to create a safe environment so that the shows received the go-ahead from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

I attended most of the fall shows and found it to be very safe, from the quick trip through the lobby to seating, which was arranged to prevent the need to climb over anyone.

Lied Center leads the nation in offering spring season of in-person live events

Tickets for the spring season go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

I’m not here to sell tickets, but with capacity limited to 550 people for each show, I’ve got a couple of recommendations.

If Bruce Springsteen spent his Sunday in Nebraska, those who would know aren’t talking

The best known of the two is Chris Thile, who most recently was at the Lied Center with his now-canceled public radio show “Live From Here” in 2018. He’s played Lincoln multiple times with Nickel Creek, the progressive acoustic group, and the Punch Brothers, his progressive bluegrass band.

Thile will be performing solo on mandolin on March 24. And it could be spectacular.

The other best bet is Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov, who was a last minute Lied fill-in with the Mariinsky Orchestra in 2018 and blew the audience away with his cadenza performance of Franz Liszt’s “La campanella.”

Abduraimov will be performing a program that includes Rachmaninoff’s Sonata No. 2 on Feb. 28.

A final recommendation that shouldn’t be passed up: The Philadelphia Orchestra, one of America's “big five” orchestras, will be doing a virtual concert on March 20.

It’s an opportunity to see a great orchestra for free. And, once you’ve done so, I’ll predict you’ll be at the Lied when, after the pandemic has passed, the next great orchestra comes to town.

Dixie Longate's back, mixing drinks and telling stories in 'Happy Hour'

LINCOLN'S MOST REQUESTED MUSICAL ACTS

Chris Thile

Chris Thile

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New advertisers step up for this year's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News