L. Kent Wolgamott: Lucky for Lincoln, Lied Center is presenting impressive spring lineup

Lincoln is fortunate to have the Lied Center for Performing Arts at any time, but never more so than during the pandemic.

While other theaters and performing arts centers have been shuttered since March, Lied held a handful of shows in the fall and, on Feb. 20, will begin an 18-event spring season with in-person audiences for most of the shows.

It’s hard to overstate just how rare a season this will be — it could turn out to be the most extensive anywhere in the country. And it’s a high-quality lineup, not a we’ll-take-anything-out-there affair.

Credit Lied Executive Director Bill Stephan and Associate Director of Marketing and Patron Development Matthew Boring for finding artists who wanted to play and could safely make their way to and from Lincoln.

And add the Lied events staff, led by Mark Moore, for coming up with a socially distanced seating plan, alterations to the building (touchless restrooms) and in-show procedures (no intermission) to create a safe environment so that the shows received the go-ahead from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.