Jerry Seinfeld to play postponed Lied Center show in September

Jerry Seinfeld had been slated to play the Lied Center for Performing Arts in May. That show, however, was postponed and has been rescheduled for Sept. 23.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled performance will be honored on the new date. Remaining tickets are now on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. Tickets are $55 to $165.

America’s king of comedy last played the Lied Center at a sold-out January 2015 show. The September engagement will be his fourth Lied Center appearance and his fifth Lincoln show, his first taking place at The Royal Grove on Feb. 25, 1988.

At that time, Seinfeld was a successful stand-up comedian, thanks to regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and a 1987 HBO special. Two years later, Seinfeld’s self-titled television show about “nothing” made its NBC debut. When he returned to Lincoln for a for a 1993 Lied Center show, “Seinfeld” was a hit, finishing No. 25 in the Nielsen ratings that year, then jumping to No. 3 the next season.

By the time Seinfeld came back to Lincoln in 2004, “Seinfeld” had been off the air for six years but continued to run in syndication.