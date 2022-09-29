It's officially Danny Elfman Week in Lincoln and the famed composer is a little embarrassed about it

Danny Elfman was more than a little surprised to learn that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as Danny Elfman Week in Lincoln.

“Wow, I’d not heard that,” Elfman said when told of the proclamation. "Now I’m a little embarrassed. It’s a great honor. I’m always embarrassed about having any kind of honor. I’m funny that way.”

Elfman, who was in Lincoln in 2018 for the world premiere of his piano quartet performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Oct. 8 to take part in Danny Elfman’s Music From The Films of Tim Burton, a program of his film compositions.

The Danny Elfman Week programming, however, will begin four days before Elfman’s performance. It is:

Tuesday: Third Coast Percussion: "Perspectives," 7:30 p.m. Lied Center. The Grammy Award-winning, Chicago based four-man percussion ensemble that specializes in new music and contemporary classical music will present a program that features Elfman’s percussion quartet, written specifically for Third Coast Percussion by the composer.

Wednesday: “Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Ross Media Arts Center. Tim Burton’s 1988 classic fantasy horror comedy about an obnoxious “bio-exorcist” from the Netherworld who’s called in to scare the new inhabitants of a house owned by ghosts that stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis and features one of Elfman’s most iconic film scores, will be screened for free at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film theater.

Oct. 7: Danny Elfman’s Violin Concerto, 7:30 p.m. Kimball Hall. Violinist Sandy Cameron, a frequent Elfman collaborator and a primary interpreter of his music, will perform Elfman’s Violin Concerto with the UNL Orchestra, which will be conducted by internationally renowned maestro John Mauceri. The program also will include Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, conducted by UNL’s Tyler White.

Oct. 8: Danny Elfman’s Music From The Films of Tim Burton, featuring a performance by Elfman, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center. Conductor Maurceri will lead Cameron, the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and a large UNL choir in a performance of Elfman’s scores from Burton’s films. Elfman will sing the parts of Jack Skelington in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” during the concert, which will feature a giant screen projecting movie clips, storyboards and sketches from the movies.

Tickets for the Lied Center and Kimball Hall events are available at liedcenter.org, by calling 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office. Tickets for the “Beetlejuice” screening, which is free, are available at the Ross box office.