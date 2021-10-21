 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'It was complicated ': A maternal love inspired Zoolarious headliner Derek Sheen to stand-up stardom
0 Comments
editor's pick
LEADING OFF

'It was complicated ': A maternal love inspired Zoolarious headliner Derek Sheen to stand-up stardom

  • 0
Derek Sheen "Spicy News" at Bumbershoot

Derek Sheen "Spicy News" at Bumbershoot

  • Updated
  • 0

When Derek Sheen takes the stage on Sunday to headline the Zoolarious comedy showcase, he'll probably mention his late mother at least once or twice.

Derek Sheen

Stand-up comic Derek Sheen and his late mother Barbara. Sheen will headline Sunday's Zoolarious Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. at Zoo Bar.

So just how does a stand-up comic honor his mother and still get the laugh?

Most times, the truth resonates more honestly and still makes us smile. And it's more sincere than a cheap punchline -- or even worse, a dead-mother punchline.

Leading Off: The bumpy road to fame is often paved with laughter

Barbara Sheen, who died in early 2020 just as the world was shutting down, probably deserves a great deal of the credit for her son's burgeoning career in stand-up comedy.

She likely also bears much of the blame for scaring her son away from the craft as a young teen. Yet, she was always there -- even 20 years later when Derek decided his love for stand-up was worth the pain and embarrassment it could cause him.

Leading Off: Jim Gordon's laughter won't soon be forgotten in Lincoln theater

"It was complicated and it's funny," said the 51-year-old Sheen last week by phone from Seattle as he spoke of their relationship.

But any doubts he might have had following her passing about what he meant to his mother were quickly put to rest with the simple cracking of her laptop password.

It was Barbara who exposed her son early on to her own love for stand-up comedy. Their household featured almost no music, but virtually every bit of comedy vinyl -- from George Carlin and Richard Pryor to Bill Cosby and Steve Martin -- ever produced. 

Leading Off: Lincoln Community Playhouse play serves as a personal journey for one actress

They would wait in line for hours at the record store on release dates, go home with their new LPs and listen to them for hours, often allowing Derek to miss school on those days.

She pushed him to do stand-up routines in public at the age of 9, a decision that was probably ill-advised, but illustrated her love of both comedy and the faith she had in her son. 

"I purge all of that from my memory because it was so awful," he said. "... It was really bad ... It was a child trying to get laughs. It was a desperate plea for attention."

A few years later, Barbara allowed him to take the bus two hours each week downtown for open-mic nights at the iconic Seattle Underground, a venue that exposed him to the seamy underbelly -- the failure, ridicule and embarrassment -- of the industry and would scare him away from stand-up for the next 20 years.

Leading Off: From SoCal to Broadway — and now Lincoln — Hogeland describes her journey

"At 13, I got to see how the sausage was made," he said. "It made me not want to do stand-up for a while. ... I was out of my element and I realized it and it scared me. I started getting stage fright and I stopped doing stand-up altogether."

Instead, he regained his confidence by joining a musical band. They played local dances and parties, which allowed him to be on stage without having to be the center of attention. And for years, he was content with that until one day he woke up and realized two things: first, he still loved stand-up comedy and, second, he needed to be the center of attention -- the loudest voice in the room.

So he eventually dipped his toe back into comedy -- as a 35-year-old and decided there was only one way to renew this relationship with stand-up, that old friend with the propensity for being so cruel.

"I decided I wanted to go completely unprepared," he said, remembering that first time (as an adult). He didn't write a single joke beforehand. He just went up there and winged it. "I knew it was going to suck and it was going to hurt, but I just wanted to get it done."

It wasn't a form of masochism as much as an acknowledgement that if he started at rock-bottom, there was only one direction to go from there.

"I felt like if I got that out of the way, then any other failure after that wouldn’t be half as bad and it would feel like a little bit of success," he said.

He began the process of slowly reinventing himself. Changing everything. That began his climb. He gradually got better -- so good that he has opened comedy shows for the likes of Patton Oswalt and Janeane Garofalo. He has cut four albums, most recently 2020's "Macho Caballero," which was produced by Stand Up! Records.

And Barbara was there to see it all. When she died last year, Derek found her laptop, which contained all of her writing and personal matters. 

"I wanted it preserved for posterity, but it was password protected," he said.

For weeks, he tried every word, ever phrase he could think of and had all but given up. And then his wife called him one day. She had cracked the code.

Derek's Mom.

"All of the doubt and all of the complications that my mom and I had in our relationship instantly went away," he said. "She was my biggest fan."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

Zoolarious

Featuring Derek Sheen

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St.

Ticket information: zoobar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and more to perform at CMA Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News