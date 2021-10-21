'It was complicated ': A maternal love inspired Zoolarious headliner Derek Sheen to stand-up stardom

They would wait in line for hours at the record store on release dates, go home with their new LPs and listen to them for hours, often allowing Derek to miss school on those days.

She pushed him to do stand-up routines in public at the age of 9, a decision that was probably ill-advised, but illustrated her love of both comedy and the faith she had in her son.

"I purge all of that from my memory because it was so awful," he said. "... It was really bad ... It was a child trying to get laughs. It was a desperate plea for attention."

A few years later, Barbara allowed him to take the bus two hours each week downtown for open-mic nights at the iconic Seattle Underground, a venue that exposed him to the seamy underbelly -- the failure, ridicule and embarrassment -- of the industry and would scare him away from stand-up for the next 20 years.

"At 13, I got to see how the sausage was made," he said. "It made me not want to do stand-up for a while. ... I was out of my element and I realized it and it scared me. I started getting stage fright and I stopped doing stand-up altogether."