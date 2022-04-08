Israeli actor reprises his role in 'The Band's Visit' to Lied Center

In 2007, Israeli actor Sasson Gabay won an Ophir Award (Israel’s Oscar) for his portrayal of Col. Tewfiq Zaharia in “The Band’s Visit,” a touching comedy-drama about an Egyptian military band that gets stranded in a small Israeli town.

Three years later, producer Orin Wolf came to Tel Aviv to meet with Gabay and pitch him on reprising his role as the colonel in a yet-to-be-developed musical based on the film that had Broadway ambitions.

“I thought it was the craziest idea,” Gabay said. “It is a gentle, humanistic film with not so much going on, mostly inner feelings and emotions, how are they going to do a musical of that on Broadway? But I said yes.”

But it took another six years for the musical to make its off-Broadway premiere. So Tony Shaloub stepped in to play the role of Zaharia, moved it to Broadway in 2017 and won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical the next year, one of 10 Tonys won by “The Band’s Visit,” including best musical and best book.

When Shalhoub left the show in 2018, Wolf again came calling on Gabay, who accepted the invitation to join the cast.

“For every American actor, to perform on Broadway is the pinnacle," Gabay said. "You can imagine what is it for me. In a way, it is life-changing for me to do it on Broadway.”

Set in 1996, “The Band’s Visit” finds the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra from Egypt at the Tel Aviv bus stop, where they get tickets to the wrong place, winding up in the tiny desert town of Bet Hatikva.

There, the mix-up becomes clear. But the band has to wait for the next bus to get out of town. That starts a cultural exchange of sorts between the band members and the townspeople and, especially, between Zarharia and Dina, the owner of the town’s cafe.

While Gabay doesn’t have to sing in the musical, there are some differences in the way he plays the colonel on stage than on screen.

Some of those are simply the differences between film, where actors are often shot close-up and need to be restrained in the action and vocalization, and the stage, where they have to project and deliver broader gestures to connect with audience members throughout the theater.

And, Gabay said, when the audience laughs, as it does throughout “The Band’s Visit,” he had to learn to delay his next line until the laughter dies out.

“The technique is different for the stage and film, but the character is the same,” Gabay said. “It’s been more than 10 years between the film and the show. I’ve matured and I think the character matured with me. He’s more mature, more confident than he used to be and from Broadway to now, he’s more generous, more accepting of things.”

“The Band’s Visit” connects with audiences not only through its story, but the message that was initially contained, almost inadvertently, in writer/director Eran Koliran’s movie.

“When I worked with him, we weren’t thinking about the message,” Gabay said. “He was telling a simple story about ordinary people, artists, yes, but every man. … But it has a message that was true 14 years ago, 1,000 years ago and will be true for years and years.

“It looks like there’s so much division between people. If you dig a little you’ll see you have far more in common, you just have to open yourself up. There’s a common humanity, that’s what it’s all about, the film, the musical, even the music.”

Gabay continued as Zaharia in the first national tour of “The Band’s Visit” three years ago, when he was joined by his son in the cast and his wife, who came along for “kind of a family touring of states.”

Unlike many actors, he got plenty of work during the pandemic, including playing former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres in the HBO series “Oslo,” and continuing his role on “Shtisel,’ an Israeli television show that can be seen on Netflix.

If You Go What: The Band's Visit Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets When: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday Tickets: $14.50 to $79. Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

He’s got more acting offers in Israel and has been exploring U.S. possibilities as well. But, until “The Band’s Visit” tour comes to an end this summer, he’ll be sticking with the role of his lifetime in the musical version of the movie that he initially dismissed as a crazy idea.

“I like what they’ve done with the movie,” he said. “They’ve made the gentle little film into a gentle musical that’s not typical Broadway.

"… I remember the first time I saw the film completed, it was at the Cannes (Film) Festival. I saw it in front of 3,000, 4,000 people."

The movie ended and the crowd gave a standing ovation that lasted 20 minutes, he said.

"That was when we knew we had something special. The musical has taken that to the stage. It is special for the audience and for me."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

