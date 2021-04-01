 Skip to main content
Intellectually stimulating UNL exhibitions explore trains, time, autobiography and desire
  • Updated
Ratzlaff

This photograph of a collector placing a model train on a track is part of “Take Your Time," Terry Ratzlaff's exhibition at the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

There’s more going on intellectually in the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery this week than in the rest of Lincoln’s art outlets combined.

That’s where a pair of Master of Fine Arts thesis shows are on view -- Terry Ratzlaff’s “Take Your Time” and Isaiah Jones’ “Devastation Experienced: When Two Individuals Stop Kissing One Another.”

Ratzlaff’s exhibition, which opens with photos of models of the trains that met at the Golden Spike in Utah, is about trains, time, the nature of photography and the role of the artist as the observer and observed.

Jones’ show is an autobiographical installation of text created by handset wood type on long rows of paper that reveals, in her words, what the devastation of the title “might look like if everything you’re thinking about appears.”

Both of the shows are deeply thought out and innovatively presented.

Taken as a whole rather than as individual images, Ratzlatt’s show becomes a meta narrative about “The Watcher,” a man who watches trains through binoculars as they roll through Lincoln, “The Collector,” another 80-something man, a former engineer, who uses model trains to revisit his youth and life on the tracks and Ratzlaff, who appears in photographs taken from virtual train watching.

Jones’ work explores via the text concepts of love and desire, the unreliability of narrative -- there are plenty of fragments within the strips of text that hang on the walls -- and the honesty of autobiography.

Jones

A view of Isaiah Jones' text-based prints. 

But it also has a visual power, with the rows of type of varying weight on facing walls contrasting with a wall on which videos of kites Jones has made and adorned with words plays over more of the text.

The final element in her show is a series of copper etchings from which she’s scraped away as much of the text as possible.

There is an illuminating contrast between the two presentations. Ratzlaff’s exhibition is word-free -- no labels, no explanatory text -- while Jones’ entire show is text.

The former eliminates a forced narrative -- you have to figure out what Ratzlaff is up to on your own.

The latter is so text rich, with row after row of words, that it requires the viewer to suss out what Jones is trying to say based on the portions they read.

Ratzlaff and Jones will present a live tour of their exhibitions via Instagram (@terryratzlaff and @isaiaherinjones) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

