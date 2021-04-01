Intellectually stimulating UNL exhibitions explore trains, time, autobiography and desire

There’s more going on intellectually in the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery this week than in the rest of Lincoln’s art outlets combined.

That’s where a pair of Master of Fine Arts thesis shows are on view -- Terry Ratzlaff’s “Take Your Time” and Isaiah Jones’ “Devastation Experienced: When Two Individuals Stop Kissing One Another.”

Ratzlaff’s exhibition, which opens with photos of models of the trains that met at the Golden Spike in Utah, is about trains, time, the nature of photography and the role of the artist as the observer and observed.

Jones’ show is an autobiographical installation of text created by handset wood type on long rows of paper that reveals, in her words, what the devastation of the title “might look like if everything you’re thinking about appears.”

Both of the shows are deeply thought out and innovatively presented.

Taken as a whole rather than as individual images, Ratzlatt’s show becomes a meta narrative about “The Watcher,” a man who watches trains through binoculars as they roll through Lincoln, “The Collector,” another 80-something man, a former engineer, who uses model trains to revisit his youth and life on the tracks and Ratzlaff, who appears in photographs taken from virtual train watching.