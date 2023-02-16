Reza Borchardt vividly recalls the first time he was at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

It was back in January 2004 when the aspiring magician and his parents made the four-hour drive from Brookings, South Dakota, to Lincoln for a performance by the legendary magician/illusionist David Copperfield

“I remember sitting in that chair, watching him perform, getting goosebumps, being overwhelmed and inspired,” Borchardt said. “My dream of being a touring performer began with that. It’s the venue where I set my sights on that, where I was inspired to do what I do now.”

Eighteen years later, Borchadt is now considered the “world’s top touring illusionist” — he does more than 300 shows a year. And he’ll be back at the Lied on Saturday, with his latest show, “Edge of Illusion."

So what makes a kid from South Dakota want to do magic, much less become an illusionist whose work has been seen by more than 30 million people in live performance and on a plethora of television networks here and abroad.

“What set the hook for me? I had a magician visit my elementary school and he pulled me up from the crowd for a trick,” Borchardt said. “To have my whole school clapping, that’s something I’ve channeled ever since, to give that experience and have that reaction as a first grader is inspirational … and it’s what I try to do now.

“Imagine that, as an artist, you’re in an arena or a sold-out theater and you can make people have that kind of reaction, sometimes through a giant illusion, sometimes up close and you can feel the connection. To know you can do that is pretty cool.”

After that grade school show, Borchardt got a magic kit from his parents, who, once they saw he was serious about it, began taking him to magic shows around the region – including the Lied Center show and particularly in Branson, Missouri, where he started performing at 15.

Branson’s also where Borchardt is based, doing his touring shows around a continuing residency at one of the entertainment resort’s theaters.

The driving force behind his show, Borchardt said, is to take illusion and through the use of music, lighting, video and other production techniques, turn himself into a “rock star,” which, he says is what all magicians really want to be.

Central to that, however, are the illusions, that he says can be created in multiple ways — but often start out sketched on a napkin.

"Sometimes, it's a concept, when I think it would be great to do ‘X, then I have to reverse engineer the concept to figure out how to do it,” he said. “There are times when I figure out how the trick is going to work before I know exactly what the trick is.

If You Go What: Reza: Edge of Illusion Where; Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q Sts. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Tickets: $14 to $52. Aviailable at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied ticket office.

The ideas just hit me when I’m out and about. Most of them come from the real world, I feel like that’s a unique twist in my show.”

Some of those illusions use everyday, inexpensive items, like spray paint. Others can take up to four years to develop and cost more than $100,000 before they come to fruition.

“Sometimes the most elaborate, expensive illusions don’t end up being the ones people leave talking about,” Borchardt said. “I do an effect with a Oreo cookie that costs $2 at a gas station for all the props I need that people really talk about. That’s a tough thing for me to swallow.”

Asked if there was anything that he hadn’t yet done that he would like to incorporate into his show, Borchardt quickly replied: “the dangerous ones."

“A lot of the most famous stunts in magic were done one time, like Houdini’s (suspended straitjacket escape) were done one time,” Borchardt said. “The odds won’t catch up with you on one stunt. But, two or three or more, who know? So you want to try to make sure they’re safe and repeatable before you ever try them on stage.

“I’m training for an underwater experience, to hold my breath and do everything I’d have to do in the right amount of time, not knowing if I’ll ever perform it in a show.”

For now, Borchardt said, he’s right where he wants to be, touring out of centrally located Branson, with two crews on the road so he can play Chicago one night and Dallas the next. And he’s excited to come back to the Lied Center where, in a sense, his career began.

“To be in the same building, on stage but looking out at the audience instead of sitting in that chair looking up at the stage, is going to be a full-circle experience for me,” Borchardt said.

