'Home Within' — Silkroad Ensemble to debut expanded music and image piece at Lied

“This is a thing I think about when I compose — I write for people rather than the instrument,” Azmeh said. “I think about what the people who are going to be playing the instruments think and want to say. I’m more interested in the soul behind the instrument. ... It’s always the idea that matters the most. From that perspective, the seemingly odd instrumentation is justified by the people who play.”

The three new collaborators will be bringing more than just the sounds they make with their instruments to the piece, Azmeh said. They will be building on the foundation he and Mourad created nearly a decade ago when they began the work about Syria.

“We wanted to reflect on how we felt at different times in this,” he said. “We owed it to ourselves to do so. But also now the Syrian tragedy is not tied only to Syria, but to all of humanity. We’re asking, in a way ‘What is home?' All the artists are on stage to reflect on the concept of home."

Azmeh, who now lives in Brooklyn but frequently returned to Syria before the Trump administration's travel ban and the pandemic, has a more expansive definition of home than simply the house or place where one lives.