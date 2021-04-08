'Home Within' — Silkroad Ensemble to debut expanded music and image piece at Lied

In 2012, Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian American visual artist Kevork Mourad performed “A Sad Morning, Every Morning,” a sound/image piece that reflected on the 2011 uprising of the Syrian Civil War.
Two years later, using that piece as a cornerstone, Azmeh and Mourad performed “Home Within,” a 60-minute audio-visual presentation that delved into the loss, longing and tragedy of the conflict that has claimed more than 100,000 lives and sent about one-third of the Syrian people into exile.
At the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, Silkroad Ensemble, a five-person group — four musicians and a visual artist — that features Azmeh, Mourad and three other musicians, will debut a new, expanded version of “Home Within.”
“This is the first time the expanded version is presented,” Azmeh said. “We’re very much looking forward to it. It’s part improvisation, part composed. I wrote the expanded version for six musicians. But we’re still maneuvering around the COVID restrictions a bit, so there will be four musicians on stage and the visual artist.”
The four musicians will be playing cello, percussion, oud and clarinet, an unusual combination of instruments. But Azmeh said he wasn’t concerned about the instrumental lineup when he was writing the expanded piece.
“This is a thing I think about when I compose — I write for people rather than the instrument,” Azmeh said. “I think about what the people who are going to be playing the instruments think and want to say. I’m more interested in the soul behind the instrument. ... It’s always the idea that matters the most. From that perspective, the seemingly odd instrumentation is justified by the people who play.”
The three new collaborators will be bringing more than just the sounds they make with their instruments to the piece, Azmeh said. They will be building on the foundation he and Mourad created nearly a decade ago when they began the work about Syria.
“We wanted to reflect on how we felt at different times in this,” he said. “We owed it to ourselves to do so. But also now the Syrian tragedy is not tied only to Syria, but to all of humanity. We’re asking, in a way ‘What is home?' All the artists are on stage to reflect on the concept of home."
Azmeh, who now lives in Brooklyn but frequently returned to Syria before the Trump administration's travel ban and the pandemic, has a more expansive definition of home than simply the house or place where one lives.
“My philosophy is home is a place you wish well,” he said. “It’s a dynamic concept. It can start with your family and expand to the whole universe. It’s exploring identity. Am I a Syrian? Am I a musician? Am I a human?
“There’s evolution in those identities. When I was a little boy, I was the young clarinetist from Damascus. When I was older, I was the Syrian clarinetist. When I started composing, I was the Syrian musician. Then I became a U.S. citizen, so now I’m the Syrian-American. The next step is to become the musician.”
That journey began when Azmeh began playing a violin his father owned when he was about 6 years old.
“That didn’t go very well at all,” he said. “I’m left-handed, and holding the bow was very challenging for me."
On a whim, his father asked for advice from people at Encyclopedia Britannica. They suggested a switch to an instrument that could be played regardless of one's dominant hand.
That gave him the choice of playing the piano or the clarinet. In music, where travel is involved, he chose the more mobile instrument — even if it often made him the odd man out.
“Back home in Damascus, the (clarinet) is not very common at all,” he said. “When I was growing up, I was one of six or seven people playing the instrument in the whole country.”
Azmeh moved to New York in 2001, earned an MFA and doctorate in music and has performed around the globe, written works for the likes of the Seattle Symphony and the New York Philharmonic. He has earned widespread acclaim as a genre-bending composer and musician who doesn’t confine himself to any tradition or style.
“I try to think of music as a continuum,” he said. “I’m trained as a classical clarinetist. But I grew up with a lot of music from the Arab world, a lot of music from nearby that you’d hear in Syria. My parents were culturally curious. We had a huge library of records that included American jazz, rock and roll, electronic music. I found that it’s all music and I wanted to do all of it.
“So now you might find me playing Mozart with an orchestra in the concert hall and maybe the same night in the club playing with my jazz quartet. I’m trying to expand my playing field as much as possible because I like to do it.”
Azmeh learned about Silkroad in 2000, the year cellist Yo-Yo Ma formed the international cross-cultural collaborative group, while listening an NPR segment on the group.
Twelve years later, Azmeh got an email from Silkroad asking him to join for the performance of a newly written piece.
“There’s no clear point where people join Silkroad,” said Azmeh, who won a Grammy Award with the ensemble in 2016. “You just feel, after a few years, I’m a part of the family. It’s now nine years I’ve been a part of the family, as a clarinetist and composer.”
Unlike the vast majority of performances, “Home Within” won’t be a fly-in-one-day, fly-out-the-next affair for the ensemble.
“Two days before the performance, we’ll be in Lincoln, trying new things,” Azmeh said. “There’s interaction between the music and the visuals, live elements and prerecorded elements. We need rehearsal time in the space where it is being performed to work that out.”
Silkroad’s Lied Center rehearsals and performances will mark a return to another of Azmeh’s homes. He and his wife came to Lincoln in 2019, performing at First-Plymouth Church in the Crossroads Music Festival, created by Azmeh’s friend, Erik Higgins.
“I’m very happy to be back,” he said. “My wife and I when we played the concert and in the streets, we felt very welcomed and very much at home. So I’m looking forward to coming back to my extended home.”
