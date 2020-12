Holiday tradition 'The Nutcracker' moved to March

For 35 years, “The Nutcracker” has been a holiday tradition, drawing friends and families of the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s dancers first to schools and communities, then Pershing Center and, of late, to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for performances of Tchaikovsky’s ballet.

This year, however, “The Nutcracker” won’t be on the Lied stage. Its performances on Dec. 12 and 13 are postponed since the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln caused the Lied to suspend all in-person events through the end of 2020.

“The Nutcracker” is now set for two performances on March 6 and one on March 7, matching the December schedule.

Tickets purchased for “The Nutcracker” will be honored for the March dates. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Tickets for the rescheduled dates are now available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company's Nutcracker features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska in a performance featuring professional guest artists. The company is also the only youth ballet company in the Midwest that performs accompanied by an orchestra. The Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra provided the classic score last year.