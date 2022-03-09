 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Hamilton' to make Lincoln debut next year at Lied

ENTER-STAGE-HAMILTON-DISCRIMINATION-COMPLAINT-TB

People wait to get inside a Chicago theater for a performance of "Hamilton."

 John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune

“Hamilton” will be coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in August 2023.

The national touring company of the award-winning Broadway hit will have a 16-show engagement from Aug. 2-13, 2023 – the longest run for a Broadway show in the Lied’s 31-year history.

“Hamilton,” which played Omaha’s Orpheum Theater last year, is the most popular Broadway touring show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a cast of non-white actors and music that draws on hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul, as well as traditional Broadway-style music. It won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Actor for Leslie Odom Jr., who appeared at the Lied in 2018.

“Hamilton” also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama  and was filmed for Disney+, where it became the most streamed movie of 2020.

Tickets for “Hamilton” will not go on sale for individual and groups until a later date. Tickets to “Hamilton” can be guaranteed by purchasing or renewing a subscription to the Lied’s Glenn Korff Broadway Series for the 2022-2023 season.

The full 2022-2023 Broadway season will be announced March 23, and season subscriptions will be available for purchase on March 29. Information on how to purchase group and single tickets for “Hamilton” will be released after the Broadway subscription sales.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

