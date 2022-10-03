Groundbreaking performance The Wilds coming to Carson Theatre next week

The Wilds, a new mixed-reality performance where movement becomes music, will be presented in a 10-day run beginning Thursday at the Johnny Carson Theater.

Produced by the Lied Center for Performing Arts and the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, The Wilds fuses live dancers with motion capture technology and real-time animation, providing a shared collective experience that, by definition, will vary each time it is performed.

The Wilds is a collaborative work by choreographer Laurel Jenkins, Grammy-nominated producer/composer Lewis Pesacov and visual artist Jesse Fleming, founding director of the Awareness-Based Design Lab at the Carson Center.

The Wilds will be performed Oct. 6-15 in the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater. Tickets are $35 ($17.50 for students) and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.