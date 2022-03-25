Got to have a falsetto: Actor talks about playing Frankie Valli in "Jersey Boys"

Jon Hacker didn’t know it at the time, but figuring out how to sing like Brian Wilson when he was a teenager landed him the starring role in the national touring company of “Jersey Boys,” the Tony Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

“Not everybody can sing that falsetto like Frankie Valli,’ Hacker said. “I grew up listening to The Beach Boys, they are my favorite rock ‘n’ roll group, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. I used to imitate that falsetto — one day I was like ‘I can do that’ and I actually could. I’m lucky to be able to do that falsetto like Brian Wilson and Frankie Valli.”

Ohio native Hacker has been playing Valli since he joined the original Broadway production of “Jersey Boys” during its final year. Cast as Joe Pesci – yes, that Joe Pesci -- he was the understudy to Valli.

“It was nice to be in the wings and watching and learning from these amazing people," he said.

“Jersey Boys,” which was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history when its first production there closed in 2017, will, this weekend, be returning to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where it sold out its entire run in 2018.

And people keep coming back.

“I think it's the songs,” Hacker said. “Every piece of music in the show brings them back to a point in their lives. That’s the biggest reason people come back. Not only that the story is about the relationship between these four guys, marriages and divorces, fights between them, making music together. People relate to that.”

Those songs, all in the show, include “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man” and “Working My Way Back To You.” Hacker counts “Rag Doll," which turns up at the end of the show and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” as his favorites.

Playing Valli — and replicating his trademark falsetto — is challenging, especially on a few of the songs.

“Some of them at the beginning, where Frankie’s a lot younger, are a little harder for me,” he said. “I’ve got to get that young Frankie voice, that falsetto is way up there. But the hardest to do is 'Sherry.' It goes in and out of falsetto. That’s difficult no matter how many times you’ve done it.”

The real Four Seasons — Valli, Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio — were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, capping a career that took them from the supper clubs of Newark, New Jersey, to the top of the charts in 1962 and saw them stay there for most of a decade.

“Jersey Boys” captures more than just their time at the top, giving the production more edge and realism that the average pop-story musical.

“They’re tough, blue-collar guys,” Hacker said. “Early in the show, Tommy DeVito says, “In our neighborhood, you become a star, you go to the Army or you get mobbed up.’ That’s what gives it an edge. I’ve had somebody say to me that it’s like watching the musical version of ‘Goodfellas.'"

Valli, now 87, continues to perform — he played the Lied Center a decade ago.

“I’ve definitely met him,” Hacker said. “What an amazing guy. He’s still performing, what an amazing voice he still has. He’s been out, seen the tour. He loves the show. It’s an honor to get to be him every night.”

Hacker was calling in from Modesto, California, following an unexpected two-week COVID-caused break from the tour.

“We’ve been able to do most of our shows,” he said. “COVID hasn’t really affected us. What happened was when the omicron variant came out, the theater in San Francisco immediately canceled all its shows. We haven’t had any others cancel and we haven’t canceled any. We’ve had a case or two, but, it’s been great.”

At the time of the interview, “Jersey Boys” had dates in Phoenix; Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; and Pueblo, Colorado; before rolling into Lincoln for Friday’s performance — another half-dozen runs at Valli for Hacker, who has been doing it on-and-off for six years.

“I don’t get sick of it,” he said. "That’s not blowing smoke. Every moment of the show, I enjoy doing it. I love to get to perform for the audience. There are moments in the show where I can see the audience. If I look out and see someone humming or singing along, someone totally into it, that’s what keeps me going.”

