'Good rubbish' turns trash into art in South of Downtown installation

Quentin Fortney’s "saturation point" photo series, which will be projected outside of the South of Downtown Art Hub on Friday evening, is one of three works that turn trash into art, via imagery, collage and object manipulation.

The "good rubbish" exhibition grew out of encounters by co-curators Kat Wiese and Peggy Gomez with artists who walk around their neighborhoods, picking up or photographing objects that are incorporated into their artwork.

“In a year saturated with grief in all its forms, walking the tree-lined streets of one’s neighborhood is a reminder that the season of pandemic will also pass,” reads the exhibition’s curatorial statement. “The artworks presented in ‘good rubbish' challenge us to recognize the beauty, irony and potential in the mundane and discarded things one finds when stepping out.”

The first artist Gomez and Wiese encountered was Brian Dickinson, who picked up so many objects while walking his dog that he transformed them into seven paintings, each looking at one of the seven deadly sins.

The collaged paintings, which are displayed in the windows of the art hub -- covered with cigarette butts and candy wrappers -- each reference a specific sin, but also serve as an exploration of urban trash.