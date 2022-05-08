From Roca to Broadway: actor Mitch Tebo makes triumphant return home in 'Oklahoma!'

In 1977, Mitch Tebo left Lincoln to pursue an acting career in New York.

This week, some 45 years later, Tebo will be back in the city where he began performing, playing the role he originated on Broadway in the touring company production of “Oklahoma!” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“I’m making my triumphant return home,” Tebo said with a laugh. “I’ve never played the Lied Center. It wasn’t built when I was going to college. It was old Kimball Hall.”

That was back in the late 1960s, when Tebo, who grew up on a farm about a mile from Roca and was a member of the first freshman class to enter Norris High School, enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But he was into theater years before he hit the stages in the Temple Building.

His sister, Bonna Hays, was involved in Lincoln's theater scene. She was the director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, which gave him a few opportunities to get onto the stage.

"I got exposed to theater early," Tebo said. "Then, at Norris, I had some very talented speech and drama teachers. … We did different stuff, beyond what a high school student is capable of, like ‘The Doctor In Spite of Himself’ and ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’"

He started out at UNL in the teachers college and planned to become a speech and drama teacher. His plan changed by his sophomore year when he caught the acting bug.

By 1972, he had a bachelor's degree in fine arts, and the curriculum — at both Norris and UNL — prepared him for a career in theater.

“Mostly, it gave me the opportunity to be on stage — a lot," he said. "You learn 90% of your craft by doing it. It takes some time to learn it, to find your voice.

"You have to live it to learn it.”

Tebo moved to New York shortly after his college graduation. But he was back in Lincoln a few months later.

New York "was a pretty dirty city at that point,” he said. “I was in the bad financial times, when the city was having bad budget problems. There was a lot of crime in the city. I came back to Nebraska because I wasn’t ready for it then."

By 1977, he decided if he was going to have a professional career, he was going to have to leave Lincoln.

“I had to go one way or the other, to Los Angeles or New York. I chose New York because I was familiar with it,” Tebo said.

For the next 34 years, Tebo pursued his acting career while working in a database keyboarding job on the side.

“I’ve had a nonlinear acting career,” he said. “I was in the business until the mid-’90s. At that point I was mostly working in the city, doing off-Broadway."

He'd formed an acting company, the New Rude Mechanics, a name that comes from Shakespeare. He was working during the day and acting at night, which he admits was a grind.

"I was getting pretty worn down by both the day job, which you have to do, and pursuing the career," he said. "So I dropped out.”

That hiatus from acting lasted about 15 years, when — through a combination of events “including that fact I was going to be fired” — Tebo took a tentative step back toward the stage by enrolling in an acting class.

“That felt pretty good,” Tebo said. “So when they laid me off in 2011, I started auditioning and working my way back up. I’ve rebuilt the resume, doing showcases, regional theater. All that led to this show.”

In “All The Way,” which he acted in during his comeback, Tebo played President Lyndon B. Johnson as he worked to get Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — a performance that led directly to his casting in the production of a revived “Oklahoma!”

“I was as surprised as anyone,” Tebo said. ”I’m not a musical theater person. I’m a trained actor who usually does stage drama and comedy. … I got called in for the role. They were very kind."

Director Daniel Fish said he wanted people who could sing, but he wanted strong actors as well. The casting director had seen him play LBJ, which led him to believe Tebo could thrive playing the role of his country character.

The radically reimagined “Oklahoma!” was presented for the first time at Bard Summerscape 2015, an arts festival at Bard College, located just north of New York City.

“This is a very sort of what New Yorkers refer to as a downtown show,” Tebo said. ”It’s not a big extravagant musical. But the downtown part of it caught the attention of the audience and the critics.”

Among those accolades was a “love letter” from influential New York Times critic Ben Brantley, which helped prompt producers to try to bring “Oklahoma!” to the city. It took three years before it made its debut at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York’s most important venue for avant-garde productions.

An immediate hit, “Oklahoma!” moved from St. Ann's to Circle on the Square Theatre, one of the two Broadway theaters that has a thrust stage that extends into the audience and fits the musical’s staging.

“The audience is right there,” Tebo said.

If You Go What: "Oklahoma!" Where; Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets. When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets: $14.50 to $79. Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

More important, Tebo had made it to Broadway — at last.

”That was a completely new, different experience," he said. "Broadway is its own beast. … It’s hard work, doing eight shows a week. But all the attention makes it easier.”

That attention included winning the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. But “Oklahoma!” didn’t last long at Circle on the Square.

He found another gig — this time in Portland, Maine, but then the pandemic took root and everything shut down.

Instantly unemployed, with no sense when productions would return to theaters, Tebo got a query about reprising in "Oklahoma!" in the touring company production that was put together last year.

He accepted and went to work on the new version of the show, which had to be restaged from its thrust stage presentation to traditional proscenium stages, like that at the Lied Center.

“Some of the intimacy of the show has been lost in the process," he said. “But I think you’re getting a very good representation of what the show has been in each of its interactions with this production.”

Tebo’s on contract with “Oklahoma!” through the end of the year. He’d likely rejoin if the production continues into 2023. But, if not, he won’t be looking for musical theater work next year.

“I don’t see that as my ongoing challenge,” he said. ”I love it, it’s fun, singing those songs every night is a glorious experience. There’s nothing like it. But given my age category, which is 60-plus, I think most of the roles will be in drama and comedies. And you’re always hoping to get the TV work and movie work because they pay so much better than the stage.”

But back home, Tebo’s not going to be worrying about finding his next job.

“I still have many friends in Lincoln, people I went to school with, people I grew up with,” he said.

He gets into town on Monday and will have a homecoming of sorts that night.

”We’re going to gather to tell lies to each other," he said. "The family farm is still there and I've got some business to do with that, too. But mostly, I’m going to enjoy being back in Lincoln again.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

