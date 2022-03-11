From Liverpool to Lincoln: Playing George Harrison in The Fab Four

Growing up in Liverpool, Gavin Bring couldn’t avoid knowing about The Beatles.

“One of my first memories is going to the pub with my dad at 5 years of age,” Pring said. “Everyone was crying. I didn’t know why. Later on I realized it was the day John was killed. You grow up in Liverpool and you think it’s a big band in Liverpool. When you leave Liverpool it’s ‘holy s**t, it’s a big band all over the world, even in Manchester.'”

Now, Pring plays George Harrison in The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, which will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the first time since 2015 Saturday.

Pring plays the “quiet Beatle," which sort of makes sense.

It goes back to a band he was a part of in the 1990s.

“Every time I got a review, it would say the lead guitarist looks like George Harrison, not only does he look like him, he’s from Liverpool.” Pring said. “I thought I’ll give it a go. I had to learn the music, the show and what songs he sang.”

The singing part was tricky. Pring didn’t think of himself as a singer. But, after singing louder than anyone in the room to show tunes from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Sweeney Todd,” a music teacher had encouraged him to take singing lessons and join the school choir

“Growing up in Liverpool, you’d be beat up if you were in the choir,” Pring said. “If you weren’t into football, you’d get beat up. If you were a fan of the wrong football team, you’d get beat up. There were lots of reasons you’d get beat up.”

Getting beat up in the port city dates back to The Beatles era. In fact, Stu Sutcliffe got beat up outside a pub just down the street from where Pring grew up, a pummeling that caused severe head injuries that contributed to the death of the original fifth Beatle in 1963.

Pring, who left Liverpool 20 years ago, has been part of The Fab Four since 2006, first at its Las Vegas residency, then on tour with the world’s best, most authentic tribute band.

“We’re the only tribute act in the world to any band that has an Emmy (for a 2012 PBS special),” Pring said. “We’re the only act that has an Ed Sullivan who comes out. The show flows real nice. It’s not like a Broadway show, where we’re all around the piano and it’s ‘what do you want to play next, Paul?

"It’s as if you’re at the Ed Sullivan show.”

In fact, The Fab Four’s “flagship show” starts with The Beatles’ 1964 appearance on Sullivan’s CBS variety show, their first U.S. appearance and runs through their “breakup years,” that includes “Let It Be,” the 1970 album that was actually recorded in 1969.

The recording of “Let It Be” is the subject of “Get Back,” a nine hour Disney+ documentary that since its debut late last year, has captivated Beatles fans, including Pring,

“Watching Paul McCartney create ‘Get Back’ right there, it was amazing,” he said. “Kids don’t understand watching it that they went in that room with nothing and came out with an album. The Peter Jackson documentary is magical for musicians and Beatles fans.

“We’re going to have to rewrite some history because of it," Pring said. "People say Yoko (Ono) broke up the band. She never said anything. Everyone else did. She just sat there. George is a lot more vocal than I thought. John was less vocal.”

And, Pring said, the documentary makes it even more clear that The Beatles were destined to break up from the moment manager Brian Epstein died in August 1967.

“Brian Epstein kept them together,” Pring said. “He was the one that told them what to do. Since he died, no one said ‘no’ to a Beatle ever since.”

For the record, Pring counts “Revolver,” as his favorite Beatles album.

“The English version starts with ‘Drive My Car,’” Pring said. “Me and my mate would be playing video games, early ones, and we’d put on the vinyl album and wear it out. We’d keep flipping the album and carry on playing. The songs are amazing. I think they found their way on that album.”

Pring didn’t have the opportunity to meet Harrison, who died in Nov. 2001. But he had an encounter with McCartney when he was playing a Liverpool tribute show to Harrison the next February.

“I”m waiting to go on stage and Paul is next to me,” he said. ”The manager of the band says ‘Paul, this is Gavin Pring.' Paul said ‘you look a little bit like George, actually’. I said ‘you look a little bit like Paul.’ I got a headlock from him for that.”

If Pring was attending rather than performing in The Fab Four show, he’d be among the 10% of the audience that are Beatles aficionados. About 85% are there just to see a show of The Beatles while 5% aren’t Beatles fans.

But, he said, they can be converted, which is why “we try to stick to the hits.”

But The Fab Four are sticklers to songs like “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “Yesterday” and “Hey Jude” that are familiar to every generation since the ‘60s.

“There are cover bands, they can do whatever they want with the music,” he said. “If they want to do a 9-minute version of a song or substitute an organ for piano, they can do it. With us, we have play it how the needle hit the record. Our guitar tones have to be the same, everything.”

To that end, Pring uses four different guitars during the show – a Gretsch Country Gentleman for the early years, a 12-string Rickenbacker for the “Hard Day’s Night” period, a Fender Stratocaster painted like Harrison’s “Rocky” guitar for the Sgt. Pepper’s era and a Gibson SG for the breakup years.

“We know those aren’t exactly the guitars they used on some songs, but if we tried to do that, we’d have to bring 27 boxes of guitars, like the Eagles,” he said.

Similarly, the Fab Four tries to copy the band’s stage moves as accurately as possible – most of the time. For Pring has to move to the front of the stage when he’s singing a Harrison song.

“George would have never done that,” he said. “He’d stand back by his amp. He had to because of the screaming girls. If they start screaming Saturday, I’m going to have to stand by my amp.”

Getting the details from costumes to instruments to stage positions right, Pring said, is part of what gives The Fab Four its enduring appeal.

“For me, it’s like Disneyland for adults,” Pring said. “We look like it’s the ‘60s. We sound like it’s the ‘60s. You haven’t lived through 9/11 and the pandemic. The visual really helps.

"It’s where you go to a different place, a different time with the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band ever.”

