From Lincoln Center to Lincoln -- Stars of American Ballet at Lied Center Saturday

Daniel Ulbricht is calling Saturday’s performance by Stars of the American Ballet “Lincoln to Lincoln.”

That would be Lincoln Center, where the 10 dancers from the New York City Ballet do their work to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where they will present four short pieces that showcase their talents as some of the world’s best.

“Not everyone will make it to New York and see these great dancers,” said Ulbricht, Stars’ artistic director. “My goal is to bring them to their own backyard. … (The dancers) all just came off the winter season. They’re saying ‘no’ to a vacation. They’re saying ‘no’ to rest. They’re saying‘ yes’ to bringing the show to Lincoln. It means a lot to them. They want to bring the ballet that they dance on stage at Lincoln Center to Lincoln, Nebraska.”

In doing so, Ulbricht said, Stars of the American Ballet also hopes to introduce those who are unfamiliar with ballet, say they don’t understand it and are put off by the high cost of most ballet performances to the art form.

“There’s an assumption with the art form that you have to know so much about it and it can be cost prohibitive,” Ulbricht said. “Our goal is to flip it on the side. We bring in jazz and ballroom, there are musicians on the stage. Dance can be very visual, but I think we forget we do it to music. It’s exciting and accessible.”

Accessibility is key to Saturday’s program. Two pieces – “In The Night” and “A Suite of Dances” were choreographed by Jerome Robbins, who did “West Side Story” and are performed to Chopin’s Nocturnes and Bach’s cello suites.

“Tres Hombres” is a fusion of jazz, ballet and ballroom dance, performed by three male dancers. “Somebody who doesn’t have the slightest idea of what 'Swan Lake' is can say ‘I enjoyed that,” Ulbricht said.

The finale, “Who Cares?” has choreography by George Balanchine, one of the 20th century’s most influential choreographers, to the music of George Gershwin.

Those pieces, Ulricht pointed out, allow the dancers to demonstrate that, more than being artists, they’re athletes, albeit athletes who repeatedly perform the same actions.

“There’s a series of steps we have to do, yes,” Ulbricht said. “We do them in the moment, like other athletes. And don’t forget basketball players and football players don’t perform to music. And, by the way, you have to smile. Yes, we’re doing this amazing physical feat. But it’s not a soccer game. It’s not who won and who lost. Score. It’s what you do and how you do it. That’s what makes it an art form.”

Ulbricht has been a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet since 2007. A Florida native who began dancing at 11, Ulbricht began in the corps of ballet two decades ago and became a soloist in 2005.

He began what became Stars of American Ballet a few years after becoming a principal dancer.

“I basically started this about 10 years ago,” Ulbricht said. “My mother was diagnosed with uterine cancer at the time. Not being able to come to New York was tough. I thought ‘why not bring the show to her (in Florida)?"

“I figured we would do it once and that would be it. I fell in love with it, getting people that were joyous and fun and having a sense of community and taking them out. It benefited me, personally and I think it benefits the place we go.

Ulbricht, who will dance three of the four pieces, soloing in “A Suite of Dances,” also runs the company, buying plane tickets and doing other tour arrangements like running rehearsals while dancing and teaching.

“I’m 38, that’s a seasoned veteran in our field,” he said. “But looking at Tom Brady and Roger Federer, those guys are amazing athletes. I want to do what they’ve done. I want to do it. I want to bring it with all the energy from New York. This isn’t a transition for me. This is what I do.”

And, Ulbricht said, he, the other dancers and musicians love doing what they do in places like Lincoln.

“What I feel in smaller places is everyone hangs on the performance a lot more,” Ulbricht said. “ It’s like there’s a special exhibit they get to experience it and we get to bring it to them.

