Friends of Lied invite you to Support Our Stages

In a year of unprecedented challenges for the performing arts, the Friends of Lied organization has launched a creative new way for the community to rally around the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The Friends of Lied is a nonprofit membership organization of over 1,000 members, governed by a board of directors from across Nebraska. Its purpose is to support and promote the Lied Center through educational experiences, fundraising, service and social activities.

“The Friends of Lied have been challenged to provide their continued funding of the Lied while keeping all involved safe during the ongoing pandemic,” says Friends of Lied President June Pederson. “The Support Our Stages campaign is a way we can all come together virtually to support the Lied Center.”

Support Our Stages is taking place in lieu of the Friends of Lied’s annual fundraising event. The campaign will enable patrons from across the state to share their passion for the performing arts and support the Lied Center by virtually filling the Lied Center seats with customized cutouts.