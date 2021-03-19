Friends of Lied invite you to Support Our Stages

In a year of unprecedented challenges for the performing arts, the Friends of Lied organization has launched a creative new way for the community to rally around the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
The Friends of Lied is a nonprofit membership organization of over 1,000 members, governed by a board of directors from across Nebraska. Its purpose is to support and promote the Lied Center through educational experiences, fundraising, service and social activities.
“The Friends of Lied have been challenged to provide their continued funding of the Lied while keeping all involved safe during the ongoing pandemic,” says Friends of Lied President June Pederson. “The Support Our Stages campaign is a way we can all come together virtually to support the Lied Center.”
Support Our Stages is taking place in lieu of the Friends of Lied’s annual fundraising event. The campaign will enable patrons from across the state to share their passion for the performing arts and support the Lied Center by virtually filling the Lied Center seats with customized cutouts.
Arts lovers are invited to have some fun and support the arts without donning a dress, renting a tux or even leaving the house. Each $100 tax-deductible donation comes with the opportunity to build one Paper Patron. Hundreds of combinations are possible, so supporters can create a cutout for each family member, gift one to a friend or honor a loved one.
Participating donors will also receive an exclusive invitation to watch “On Stage,” the Lied Center’s 2021-2022 season announcement event in May, where the cutouts will fill the Lied Center’s mainstage seats.
Customized cutouts are available to purchase through April 20 at www.liedcenter.org/SOS.
Lovers of the performing arts are also encouraged to consider joining the Friends of Lied. Various levels of membership and benefits are associated with each level. New this year, Friends of Lied is offering the option of monthly giving.
“Monthly recurring payment gives me a chance to step up my membership to make it budget-friendly,” says Friends of Lied member Nancy Krumland. “Now we can enjoy a higher-level membership by paying it monthly rather than in one lump sum. The Lied benefits and so do we!”
Learn more about becoming a Friends of Lied member at www.liedcenter.org/friends, or contact Amy Ossian at aossian2@unl.edu.