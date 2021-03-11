Free Little Art Gallery to open during South of Downtown Art Walk Friday

Gomez Art Supply and Pepe’s Bistro will open a Free Little Art Gallery in front of Pepe’s Bistro at 11th and B streets Friday.

Free Little Art Galleries are like the Free Little Libraries and Pantries that are scattered throughout Lincoln. In the words of Gomez, “If you see a piece of art that speaks to you, take it. If you want to donate art, make it.”

Donated small artworks can be dropped off at Gomez Art Supply, 120 N. 14th St., or Pepe’s Bistro.

The grand opening of the Free Little Art Gallery will take place from 5 p.m. during the Second Friday South of Downtown Art Walk.

The outdoor art walk, on 11th street from A to C streets, will provide the opportunity to view a show titled “See Her Here”.

Designed to commemorate Women’s History Month, “See Her Here” will feature the work of 100 Lincoln Public Schools students from the Arts and Humanities Focus Program and Lincoln High School.

They created work depicting 50 women who, currently and historically, contributed to the South of Downtown focus areas through activism, creativity, small business and parenting.