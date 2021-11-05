Francisco Souto looks at suffering with optimism in "Diaspora II" at Kiechel Fine Art

A woman wrapped in a blanket sits next to a small travel bag in “What Lies Ahead” while a couple loads plastic bags full of goods to be sold on the “Black Market,” the pencil drawings opening “Diaspora II,” Francisco Souto’s Kiechel Fine Arts exhibition.
The fourth in a series of shows that began with 2016’s “A Memory in Peril,” which documented the strife in Souto’s native Venezuela, “Diaspora II” draws on those exhibitions, moving Souto’s work forward in execution and meaning.
In “A Memory in Peril,” the meticulously detailed drawings of the Venezuelan people trying to survive, encountering the military and fleeing the country were in graphite, with an airbrushed strip of colors at the bottom of each of the pieces symbolizing the Venezuelan flag.
With 2018’s “Dicotomias,” colored pencil entered the drawings, figures grew larger and symbolism entered into the work. In 2019’s “Diaspora,” the drawings transformed into sculptural objects floating inside colored frames.
“Diaspora II” brings all of those elements together.
The drawings are now exquisitely crafted art objects. Created with graphite and colored pencil first on the paper, then on six layers of sanded varnish, the images have depth that isn’t normally found in works on paper.
Floating inside the frame boxes, painted a solid color on the interior and with the airbrushed bands of color on the outside, the sculptural pieces literally glow, drawing the eye to the small images.
The small size of the “Diaspora II” pieces stand in sharp contrast to the larger works, including 8-foot-long panoramas in “A Memory in Peril” -- an alteration in scale that serves to almost force the viewer to look closely at the work.
What is seen can, in the case of the symbolic pieces, be interpreted in multiple ways.
“Six Million,’ for example, is made up of graphite drawings of six smooth stones, each in a red frame that are a study in repetition and variation. But the title implies something else.
“That’s the number of people who have left my country since I came here,” Souto said. “Six million out of 20 million since 1996.”
Similarly subject to multiple interpretation is “Reins,” a coiled rope that can simply be seen as a beautifully detailed drawing of a rope or symbolically representing the horrors that have trapped people in dire circumstances.
“This is not just about Venezuela,” Souto said. “It’s about the world. This is about hurting,” Souto said. “We all go through it. Some people suffer more than others. But at the end of the day, it’s about humanity.”
That universality can be seen in “Social Fabric,” with its colored towels on the ground and the series of “Diaspora” drawings of piles of clothes, apparently discarded by refugees. But they could just as easily be piles of clothes of homeless with no place to store them or castoffs from the more affluent ignoring others’ plight.
While those depictions broaden the scope of the work from Venezuela to the world, the sensibility in “Diaspora II” has also changed from the previous exhibitions, particularly in the symbolic works.
In “Dicotomias,” a small, dead bird lying on its back surrounded by flies represented the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, whose regime inflicted hardships on the people that sent them feeling from the country.
The bird, beautifully rendered, returns in “Diaspora II.” But the flies are gone and it’s not dead, rather it is “Overwhelmed," standing in for those around the globe whose lives have been battered by war, political upheaval, economic disruption and natural disasters.
The “Overwhelmed” bird will fly again, an implied view of Souto’s belief that “humanity hasn’t been broken yet.” That, in the end, is the most important point to be drawn from the exhibition.
So, the exhibition’s works are, in the end, positive and optimistic, seen in the glow of the boxes and in the smiles of the two boys of the final drawing, “Unbroken.”
“You can only go down so far,” Souto said. “You have to take an optimistic view. Otherwise, what’s the point? You have to be uplifted. Otherwise, it’s horrible.”
“Diaspora II” feels like it is the conclusion of the deeply felt series that grew out of Souto’s heartbreak over his native land. And, building on its predecessors, it is also the most accomplished and powerful exhibition of the quartet, a show that can stand alone and convey its messages through his brilliantly crafted work.
