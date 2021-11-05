Francisco Souto looks at suffering with optimism in "Diaspora II" at Kiechel Fine Art

That universality can be seen in “Social Fabric,” with its colored towels on the ground and the series of “Diaspora” drawings of piles of clothes, apparently discarded by refugees. But they could just as easily be piles of clothes of homeless with no place to store them or castoffs from the more affluent ignoring others’ plight.

While those depictions broaden the scope of the work from Venezuela to the world, the sensibility in “Diaspora II” has also changed from the previous exhibitions, particularly in the symbolic works.

In “Dicotomias,” a small, dead bird lying on its back surrounded by flies represented the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, whose regime inflicted hardships on the people that sent them feeling from the country.

The bird, beautifully rendered, returns in “Diaspora II.” But the flies are gone and it’s not dead, rather it is “Overwhelmed," standing in for those around the globe whose lives have been battered by war, political upheaval, economic disruption and natural disasters.

The “Overwhelmed” bird will fly again, an implied view of Souto’s belief that “humanity hasn’t been broken yet.” That, in the end, is the most important point to be drawn from the exhibition.