Flatwater Shakespeare to raise curtain on 20th season with 'Twelfth Night' in Lincoln

On a stage that butts up against the oft-times noisy O Street and is subject to the weather, not to mention the sounds of wildlife at Wyuka Stables, there are two constants for the Flatwater Shakespeare Company.

Oddly enough, the first is the inconsistencies -- the unknown of whether soaring temperatures might hit triple digits or if conditions will suddenly be cooled (and dampened) by a cloud burst; or perhaps having a dramatic soliloquy overwhelmed by squealing tires.

"There's a lot of competition from O Street and everything else," said Steven Buhler, who can lay claim to being Flatwater's second consistency.

When the curtain opens at 7 p.m. Thursday on the company's 20th season -- a four-day run of "Twelfth Night" -- Buhler is the only person on the set who had a part in the previous 19 productions.

It's a source of pride for Buhler, who is officially listed as Flatwater's resident scholar. More than anything, though, he is proud of the company's staying power.

"That this little company that Bob Hall started has endured is really extraordinary," Buhler said. "It's endured because of the passion of the people involved."