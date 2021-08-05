First Friday: Engrossing overview of the ceramics of Eddie Dominguez at Kiechel Fine Art

“Black Velvet Fish Dinner” is a “custom fish tank” created from a wooden box covered with bronze sheeting. Behind its glass door, Dominguez uses vases, a half-dozen salt-and-pepper shakers, cups and platter to create an underwater scene with plates standing in for fish and stacks of vessels becoming the undersea vegetation.

Since 2010, Dominguez’s back has served as a form for some of his ceramic work, his body depicting the “Tucumcari Mountain” in one of “torsos” and the New Mexico peak “El Capitan” in another. But several of the works are far more personal, created by Dominguez after he underwent back surgery and could not use a wheel to throw clay.

So several of the torsos depict a spine running down to the pelvis over, to choose one example, a “Backbone Sunset.” Another torso is anchored by “Praying Hands,” and one, which features a light blue sky over a landscape under the spine is simply titled “Backbone (Dominguez),” an overt acknowledgement that, regardless of its overt subject matter, all of Dominguez’s art is about Dominguez.