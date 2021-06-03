Famed ornithologist Johnsgard was also a fine artist

Paul Johnsgard wasn’t only an internationally renowned ornithologist. He was also a fine artist, who, fittingly, carved the birds he observed in the wild into wood.

Johnsgard, who died last week at 89, had some of his work included in a Sheldon Museum of Art exhibition in the 1980s.

“They were strong, beautiful carvings,” said former Sheldon director George Neubert. “They weren’t the kind that had every feather. They captured the mood and the feeling. They were true artistic pieces.”

After that exhibition, Neubert acquired “Trumpeter Swan,” a 1971 carving, for Sheldon’s permanent collection.

Capturing the bird turning its head toward its body, with its black beak touching white feathers, “Trumpeter Swan” is an elegant sculptural piece with flowing lines and just enough detail to make it effective as a view of the swan in the wild.

Neubert, who now runs the Flatwater Folk Art Museum, also has Johnsgard carvings in the museum's collection.

“Paul came down here and really enjoyed seeing the museum and the collection,” Neubert said. “He called me on his way back and said “You know, George, I never sold the first set of geese I carved back in the ‘60s. I’d like to donate them. That was so sweet.”