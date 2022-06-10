'Every Brilliant Thing' opens Friday at Lincoln Community Playhouse

Ashley Kobza authored a Facebook post this week asking her friends to spend 75 minutes with her to talk about joy and grief.

It was to be a rehearsal for "Every Brilliant Thing," which opens on Friday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse and will continue through this weekend and next weekend.

Kobza stars in the one-woman play, but the co-star of the show is the audience, which will be asked questions, called to the stage and visited every now and again by Kobza.

Every show is different, and that makes rehearsal a bit of a challenge.

"It's hard to rehearse for it," said Playhouse executive director Morrie Enders, who has turned over the directing for this show to Judy Hart.

Written by English playwright Duncan Macmillan, it tells the story of a 6-year-old whose mother is in the hospital and is finding it hard to be happy.

So she makes a list of everything that is brilliant about the world — everything that's worth living for. The list includes ice cream, kung fu movies, burning things, laughing so hard you shoot milk out of your nose, construction cranes and herself.

Soon the list takes on a life of its own.

At times it's funny and at other times it's poignant and painful.

"The fact that we’re doing it now is extremely relevant," Kobza said. "We need what this play’s message is, which is hope in the face of utter darkness."

It's a life-affirming romp that celebrates the human experience while addressing issues like depression, suicide and the importance of the face-to-face interaction.

"It is about community," Enders said. "It Is about human interaction and human connection."

The last two years have taken away much of that interaction, Enders said. The original plan was to do this play in 2020, but the COVID-19 shutdown pushed it back to last spring.

Again it was postponed — this time until the start of the calendar year. But when cases ticked up, it was pushed back to now — and the timing couldn't be better.

"We need this show," Enders said. "… COVID separated us. Now we’re slowly coming back to being able to sit in a room together and share a story together. Doing it in the round, gives it a primal feel, like sitting around a campfire."

The stage will be in the round, meaning Kobza will be surrounded by audience members on all sides, and will take time to call on some members, bringing some on stage, while she visits with others at their seats.

There will be moments of emotion, moments of heartfelt joy and — at times — sadness, but the end result is cathartic and inspiring.

"We live in a culture that does not want to confront pain," she said. "We want to push our pain off at all costs. The only way out of our pain is (going) through it, recognizing that pain is not to be avoided, it is to be addressed (and) experienced."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.