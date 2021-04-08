Encore performance: Lincoln's Waffleman is ready for the return of 'Pump Boys and Dinettes'

It seems almost fitting that Bill Maltas will be on a set made to look like a diner for the next three weeks when "Pump Boys and Dinettes" comes back to the TADA Theatre.

The show, which runs from April 15-May 2, brings back its original cast from a successful run on the TADA stage in 2019.

Maltas, who plays LT, a grease monkey at the filling station next door, is better known for his day job and alter ego -- the Waffleman, a guy who knows his way around a griddle and is quite accustomed to the smell of sizzling bacon.

For the last six years, Maltas has been going to schools, churches and other nonprofits to provide homemade waffles while making a living and raising funds for those organizations.

The COVID-19 shutdown of the last year cost him an estimated 60-70 planned events and nearly did in his business.

"I lost about 70-80% of my business last year," he said. "It made things hard."

But things are starting to pick up. The spring weather has driven more people outside, while Lincoln is in the process of getting its population vaccinated. That's great news for the Waffleman, who will have his food truck outside St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., on Friday and Saturday.