Encore performance: Lincoln's Waffleman is ready for the return of 'Pump Boys and Dinettes'

It seems almost fitting that Bill Maltas will be on a set made to look like a diner for the next three weeks when "Pump Boys and Dinettes" comes back to the TADA Theatre.
The show, which runs from April 15-May 2, brings back its original cast from a successful run on the TADA stage in 2019.
Maltas, who plays LT, a grease monkey at the filling station next door, is better known for his day job and alter ego -- the Waffleman, a guy who knows his way around a griddle and is quite accustomed to the smell of sizzling bacon.
For the last six years, Maltas has been going to schools, churches and other nonprofits to provide homemade waffles while making a living and raising funds for those organizations.
The COVID-19 shutdown of the last year cost him an estimated 60-70 planned events and nearly did in his business.
"I lost about 70-80% of my business last year," he said. "It made things hard."
But things are starting to pick up. The spring weather has driven more people outside, while Lincoln is in the process of getting its population vaccinated. That's great news for the Waffleman, who will have his food truck outside St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., on Friday and Saturday.
Part of the proceeds from the weekend take will go to TADA. That's nothing new for Maltas, who put on a fundraiser for the Lincoln Community Playhouse last summer and who camped outside the Mill at Telegraph in July when TADAStock played an outdoor socially distanced show that marked the return of live entertainment in Lincoln.
It's his way of helping the performing arts in Lincoln. And when he's not making his waffles, he's got the talent to be an asset to any cast.
"He has played many roles for us," said Bob Rook, TADA's managing artistic director. "He also has led bands, plays guitar, sax and keyboards."
That makes him a perfect fit for "Pump Boys and Dinettes," a high-energy, toe-tapping musical that stars Michael Tully, who plays the guitar-playing pump boy who is also the story's narrator.
The TADA Theatre stage will transform to a place on Highway 57 -- somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna -- where a gas station stands. Across the blacktop is a roadside restaurant called the Double Cupp Diner.
The employees from those two establishments -- the pump boys and dinettes -- entertain the masses with some tunes that promise to make an audience smile.
"It is a very hard show to cast because all the actors not only have to sing and act in the show but play all the instruments," Rook said. "This is a very talented bunch. The show lifts your spirits and we all need that right now."
It's a musical tribute to life by the roadside that won the Tony Award for best musical during its Broadway run in 1982.
"It's a fun show," Maltas said. "It's great that the entire cast came back because it went so well the last time."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino