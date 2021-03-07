Eight-figure asking price: Grant Wood masterpiece 'Portrait of Nan' lands in Lincoln

"To me, the ties on her shoulders, the one on the right looks like a bat. I see all the circles in the pieces, and I think of (Spanish painter Diego) Velasquez’s ‘An Old Woman Cooking Eggs'. With the delicacy of her hands, you can see Wood’s appreciation of Flemish painters. Things just keep coming out at you.”

The “bat” on the shoulder — perhaps the artist's quip at his sister being an “old bat” — is just one of the elements in the picture that make it more than a straightforward portrait of Nan and something of a reflection of the artist himself.

The chick and plum she holds in her hands were most often seen as either folk motifs or symbols of fertility. But biographer R. Tripp Evans writes that they also function as symbols of Wood’s homosexuality.

Similarly, the brass fixture that holds the curtain in the painting’s background contains a Star of David, a reference to the time Wood spent in Munich, Germany, in 1928, where he witnessed Nazi anti-Semitism and assaults on gay people.

Those interpretations weren’t going to happen in the ’30s and ’40s, for Wood was a deeply closeted gay man. And they were never encouraged by Nan, who died in 1990.