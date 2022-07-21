Eddie Pepitone headlines Sunday's Zoolarious comedy showcase

Growing up in New York City in the 1960s, it didn't take Eddie Pepitone long to realize his surname was akin to royalty. Baseball royalty.

For that entire decade, first base at Yankee Stadium was manned by Joe Pepitone, who was best known for his sweet left-handed swing and Italian good looks.

As a boy, Eddie was constantly asked by friends if he was any relation to Joe.

"He was a pretty big deal and I wanted to be popular," said Eddie, now an actor and touring comedian who will headline Zoolarious Sunday night at Zoo Bar. "I would say hw was my uncle. You know kids, they wouldn’t let up."

The promise of autographed baseballs and bats worked for a while, but after a couple of years, his classmates caught onto the rouse.

"Eventually I got run out of town because they knew I was lying," he said. "Now I tell people I'm related to (Derek) Jeter and they don't believe me."

Still, it was then that his knack for storytelling took shape.

Pepitone, 63, has relocated to Southern California and is a staple in the Los Angeles comedy scene. In addition, his television and movie credits are impressive.

He has appeared in films such as" The Muppets," and "Old School." He has made many guest appearances on several comedy programs, including "Bob's Burgers," "The King of Queens," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

In 2012, a documentary about Pepitone's career entitled "The Bitter Buddha" was released and the program was well-received by critics.

And this will be his first time performing in Lincoln, although he vividly remembers the two times he stopped here while making cross-country trips.

The first time, he was struck by the sight of an intense lightning storm that lit up the sky. The second time, was during a summer when a swarm of cicadas filled the summer nights with an unmistakable sound.

"I’ll never forget sitting in a very nice park with my girlfriend and just hearing them and seeing them," he said, "and then thinking we have to get the (heck) out of here."