Dixie Longate's back, mixing drinks and telling stories in 'Happy Hour'

Dixie Longate brought her "Tupperware Party" to Lincoln for a week last fall, doing seven shows in six days at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Now it’s time for “Dixie Longate’s Happy Hour,” another funny monologue performance that finds Longate mixing drinks using tequila, vodka, rum and gin while telling stories about life with her “MeMaw” (that’s Southern for grandmother), Wonder Woman and the power of sparkle.

The show is to be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Friday and again on Feb. 12.

Longate, the drag persona of actor, writer and comedian Kris Andersson, is a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal, who for 13 years has been demonstrating alternative uses for Tupperware and selling the goods to her audience, becoming the top Tupperware salesperson in the country.

With “Dixie Longate’s Happy Hour,” she puts away the Tupperware and pulls out a few bottles, dancing around the stage to introduce each liquor, then making a drink and telling stories that primarily revolve around growing up poor in a small Alabama town.

“Happy Hour” is an adult show — kids shouldn't learn that combining orange juice and vodka yields a screwdriver or hear references to men who have passed through the bedrooms of Longate and her mom.