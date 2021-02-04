Dixie Longate's back, mixing drinks and telling stories in 'Happy Hour'

Dixie Longate brought her "Tupperware Party" to Lincoln for a week last fall, doing seven shows in six days at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Now it’s time for “Dixie Longate’s Happy Hour,” another funny monologue performance that finds Longate mixing drinks using tequila, vodka, rum and gin while telling stories about life with her “MeMaw” (that’s Southern for grandmother), Wonder Woman and the power of sparkle.
The show is to be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Friday and again on Feb. 12.
Longate, the drag persona of actor, writer and comedian Kris Andersson, is a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal, who for 13 years has been demonstrating alternative uses for Tupperware and selling the goods to her audience, becoming the top Tupperware salesperson in the country.
With “Dixie Longate’s Happy Hour,” she puts away the Tupperware and pulls out a few bottles, dancing around the stage to introduce each liquor, then making a drink and telling stories that primarily revolve around growing up poor in a small Alabama town.
“Happy Hour” is an adult show — kids shouldn't learn that combining orange juice and vodka yields a screwdriver or hear references to men who have passed through the bedrooms of Longate and her mom.
But it’s not as ribald or raunchy as “Tupperware Party” and is more heartfelt, delivering at the end of its 90 minutes a sweet message of self-empowerment.
“Happy Hour” is also an impressive piece of writing on the part of Andersson, who, like the late Spalding Gray and other top monologists, ties all the seemingly disparate stories together while painting vivid word pictures, creating some laughs and touching moments.
And, it should probably go without saying Andersson plays Longate to perfection, bringing her as fully to life in front of the camera as he did on the Lied Center stage.
Tickets to watch “Dixie Longate’s Happy Hour” are $38 and available at liedcenter.org. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lied Center as Longate supports the financially stressed theaters that have supported her during her career.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott