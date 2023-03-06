Disney’s “Aladdin” will have its Lincoln premiere Oct. 3 as it opens the Lied Center for Performing Arts' 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The hit musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film will play an eight-show engagement from Oct. 3-8. “Aladdin,” which now ranks among the 20 longest-running Broadway shows, has been seen by more than 11 million fans worldwide since its 2014 debut.

The remainder of the Lied's Glenn Korff Broadway series will be announced March 17. Series subscriptions will go on sale at Mach 23 at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied box office.

