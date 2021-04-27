 Skip to main content
Disney on Ice to present first shows at Lincoln arena since March 2020
Disney on Ice will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for eight shows spread over four days in early June.

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party,” set for June 3-6, will be the first major entertainment event at the arena since March 2020.

The arena has hosted high school and college sports and COVID-19 vaccination clinics that brought thousands of people through its doors. But no concerts since DaBaby’s March 11, 2020, show and no family entertainment.

“This is the first show of any kind to come back,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “It should help families transition back to seeing large events in a very safe environment.”

L. Kent Wolgamott: Want concerts back? Get a shot

Even though the Lincoln-Lancaster County directed health measure would allow 75% capacity at the shows, Disney on Ice is presenting its shows under more restrictive Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

“The seating capacity is not an issue,” Lorenz said. “The actual seats are very socially distanced. Disney on Ice conforms to all the CDC requirements. That means at a full 6-foot distance between each pod of seats.”

The socially distanced seating is the primary reason why Disney on Ice is presenting eight shows, more than any of its previous engagements at Pershing Center and the arena.

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” is a different show than the Disney on Ice production “Dream Big” that played Omaha’s CHI Center in March.

“Mickey’s Search Party,” which features world-class skating and acrobatics, revolves around a search for Tinkerbell and includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and stars from “Moana,” “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Tickets for the eight shows are $23 to $88 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will not be sold at the arena ticket office, which is closed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Husker News