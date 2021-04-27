Disney on Ice to present first shows at Lincoln arena since March 2020

Disney on Ice will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for eight shows spread over four days in early June.

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party,” set for June 3-6, will be the first major entertainment event at the arena since March 2020.

The arena has hosted high school and college sports and COVID-19 vaccination clinics that brought thousands of people through its doors. But no concerts since DaBaby’s March 11, 2020, show and no family entertainment.

“This is the first show of any kind to come back,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “It should help families transition back to seeing large events in a very safe environment.”

Even though the Lincoln-Lancaster County directed health measure would allow 75% capacity at the shows, Disney on Ice is presenting its shows under more restrictive Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

“The seating capacity is not an issue,” Lorenz said. “The actual seats are very socially distanced. Disney on Ice conforms to all the CDC requirements. That means at a full 6-foot distance between each pod of seats.”