editor's pick

Disney Jurnior Live coming to Lied Center

Disney Junior Live will bring its concert-style version of the channel’s television series to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Sept. 18.

“Costume Palooza!” will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series as well as original music. In the story, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their friends are getting ready to throw a costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun.

Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Purple Dog Pals and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends are among the characters who will try to stop the rain and save the party during the show that will include singing, dancing and acrobatics.

Tickets for the 4 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

