Danish artist gets a promised New York exhibition 24 years later in Lincoln

In 1998, Julie Sass was going to have a show at Site Sympatico, a gallery space that Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez operated inside her studio on New York’s Lower East Side.

But Friedemann-Sanchez learned that if she continued to have exhibitions, she could lose her studio. So Sass’ show had to be scrubbed and the artists completed their master of fine arts studies at New York University.

Sass returned home to Denmark, where she established herself as an acclaimed abstractionist, with works in prominent collections, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, multiple books and numerous exhibitions.

Fast forward to 2022, when Friedemann-Sanchez, who moved to Lincoln with her husband Charley Friedman in 2011, converted her west Lincoln studio into Fiendish Plots, a space for exhibitions by mid-career contemporary artists from around the world.

Sass’ long-delayed show, “IMAGE: temporary constellation,” opened Friday at the gallery at 2120 Magnum Circle.

“This was gonna happen more than 20 years ago,” Sass said Wednesday. “But she had to close the space. Many years passed, and we reconnected to follow each other's work. And then she invited me to do a show here. ‘Why don't we do the show we were supposed to do?’ This is it.”

Sass, who flew in from Copenhagen Monday brought with her the 16 pieces that made it onto the Fiendish Plot walls – and a few more that didn’t make the cut. Some are large-scale works on fabric, others, small on paper. Some are paintings, others prints.

All are “pure” abstraction. That is, they don’t contain any obvious referents to objects or figures. But they’re not works, ala Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Franz Kline, Barnett Newman or any other mid-century artists that have long defined abstraction in the popular imagination.

“I still believe, kind of, in the gesture,” Sass said of the abstract expression painting style. “In the large-scale (paintings), you can see that. But then you go into unknown territory in essence with this work. Many shapes would almost look like something that you know, but then you realize you don't, right?

"It's almost like this play between the real and the imagined. I think that's very different from the ‘50s.”

Sass’ abstractions are open, in terms of material and production as she uses collages, preparatory drawings, and innovative printmaking and painting techniques in their creation and in their visual “subject matter,” which hints at organic elements and rocks, uses strong lines to drive the eye and layers in fine details and impressions that arise from the support material as well as the paint.

Sass’ work feels poetic, natural and effortless – the latter, a ruse belied, in Lincoln, by her continuing work on large pieces, painting on the wall below one and sewing a ribbon onto another. But she wasn’t always an abstractionist.

“I actually started out as a figurative painter, but the problem was, for me at least, that people would read all these things into them,” she said. “I thought, 'OK, this is not really something that I'm interested in at all.’ Then I had to kind of find my way into abstraction. It was a little bit backwards, I guess.”

The exhibition shares its title with a book that, far from coincidentally, Sass launched Friday.

“I have been actually working for a while to finish it,” she said. “I really tried to finally finish it with this show. Several of the works in the book are here. It's nice to kind of have the first version of the ‘IMAGE: temporary constellation' as a show. So this is a book and now we have this vision of it in the show.”

The book, which uniquely assembled artists, art historians, curators and critics to choose works from Sass’ studios and write short impressions about them, opens with an interview with Friedemann-Sanchez, who talks about Sass’ work and Fiendish Plots as an "outpost” for contemporary art as the interviewer confirms the importance of the Lincoln show, and the book, for Sass.

The book launch and exhibition by one of Denmark's leading artists brought the cultural attaché from the Danish consulate in Dallas to Friday’s opening in Lincoln, a place that Sass never imagined she would visit, much less have a show, before she reconnected with Friedemann-Sanchez.

“I have never been here before, but it's such a great pleasure to be here,” she said. “It’s great, all these years can pass and we still have a very good conversation about (their art) and I can come to have this show. I think what they're doing here is fantastic.”

For Friedemann-Sanchez, the exhibition is more than another Fiendish Plots show in a lineage that has brought notable contemporary artists, such as the creators of the first NFT, to Lincoln.

“I keep my word,” she said. “My daughter Nina tells me that ‘if you have plans and say we’re doing something, we do it,’ even if it’s just going to the park. I keep my promises. I made one to Julie 24 years ago.

"Now, it’s happening.”